Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Rob's avatar
Rob
2h

Thomas, I normally buy into most of your ideas, even if they feel hard to imagine or unconventional, but this one definitely feels dystopian to me.

My biggest pushback (said as a father of 3) is the Myth of Quality Time. You mentioned that things like school pickup or doing chores or rocking the baby to sleep are things we could give up to robots, but we can keep dinner time and vacations, etc. Many of the most profound moments for me as a father, and developmentally important moments for my children, happened during these "boring, everyday" situations. Driving the kids home from school lets you really understand the mood of your children that day -- what was exciting for them, what made them feel sad, etc. Outsourcing those moments as "inefficiencies" seems to really miss the important moments of human connection.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
jose manuel arcega's avatar
jose manuel arcega
1h

Muy interesante, sobre todo la parte “beckeriana” del coste-beneficio: tener hijos ha pasado de activo productivo a proyecto existencial… y claro, ahí la TIR se complica.

Dicho eso, quizá hay un pequeño salto de fe: reducir fricciones no siempre genera deseo. Si fuera así, desde la invención del lavavajillas trabajaríamos todos 14 horas al día.

La intuición tecnoutópica (úteros artificiales + IA niñera = baby boom) suena más a Un mundo feliz que a demografía aplicada. Porque el cuello de botella no parece logístico, sino emocional… y el número de Dunbar no se deja hackear tan fácilmente.

Igual el problema no es que tener hijos sea difícil, sino que —cuando puedes elegir— ya no apetece tanto. Y eso, de momento, no lo automatiza ni el mejor AR.

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