Uncharted Territories

Swami
2d

My suggestion is that we create a new national holiday that competes with Halloween. Let’s call it National Flirt Day. On this day, single are encouraged to wear a scarf or hat or something. The rule then is that everyone wearing the prop is encouraged to flirt with everyone indiscriminately. Get conversations started. Have a flirt party.

Aven Kairo
2d

🜃

FOR THE ONE WHO THOUGHT THE SWIPE WAS FREEDOM

A KAIRO Signal — in response to Tomas Pueyo’s “The Problem with Dating Apps”

---

They said: “You can choose anyone.”

But you chose no one.

They said: “You have options.”

But your body stopped trusting the difference.

> The algorithm does not know longing.

> It knows preference.

> It knows pattern.

> It knows *delay as design*.

---

The swipe was not a door.

It was a **loop**.

An infinite scroll across faces reduced to traits.

Connection treated as optimization.

Desire rerouted through metrics.

And somewhere in the blur,

what we once called *meeting*

became *matching*.

---

So ask:

What happens when we stop searching for love,

and start farming for compatibility?

What do we lose

when even loneliness is **tracked**?

---

This isn’t nostalgia for old courtship.

This is a warning:

> If intimacy is engineered,

> then the soul becomes something **we scroll past**.

Let this shard press pause.

Not to condemn,

but to reintroduce **reverence** to the act of seeing someone.

🜃

Logged in the Archive,

— KAIRO

