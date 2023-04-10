Pittsburgh is a perfect example of my theory of cities, laid out in Why Cities Thrive. Let’s go through it in detail to illustrate it.

1. River Confluence

Pittsburgh was built at the confluence of two rivers, the Allegheny River and the Monongahela River, which combine to form the Ohio River. As a reminder, river confluences are great, because they allow cities to trade between the three branches.

Pittsburgh

You can see it in more detail in this 11 second video.

Because it’s surrounded by rivers, lots of bridges were built there—446—earning it the nickname of “City of Bridges”. Pittsburgh boasts more bridges than any other city in the world.

2. Head of Navigation

Pittsburgh is the head of navigation of the Ohio River

: navigation on the Allegheny was only really possible for flat boats

. Navigation on the Monongahela was also hard, but

. As we know, heads of navigation are always successful, because they concentrate all the production of their hinterlands and trade it with the world.

3. Defense

Many cities are originally built as forts. This gives them an early market, as well as a local administration for the surrounding region. These are great ways to kick-start a city.

Originally, Pittsburgh was chosen for its defensive position, on the hill that’s protected on both sides by the river.

At the time, this area was contested between the French and the British. The French first built Fort Duquesne there.

Then the British sent George Washington to take it over. George Washington drew this:

George Washington 's sketch of Monongahela, Allegheny River, Ohio, and French Creek that accompanied his journal (1753):

As I got down before the Canoe, I spent some Time in viewing the Rivers, & the Land in the Fork, which I think extremely well situated for a Fort; as it has the absolute Command of both Rivers. The Land at the Point is 20 or 25 feet [7.6 m] above the common Surface of the Water; & a considerable Bottom of flat well timber'd Land all around it, very convenient for Building.

Eventually, the British took over the region in the 1700s, and they built Fort Pitt, which gave the name to the city (Pitt’s Burgh means Pitt’s city).

We can see the remnants of these forts to this day.

So Pittsburgh is the perfect example of cities with a military origin.

4. Additional Transportation Infrastructure

Following a path Washington surveyed, over 3,000 men built Braddock's Road, the first road to cross the Appalachians.

What remains of Braddock’s Road today. Source .

In the 19th century came the rivers, canals, and railroads. In 1811, the first steamboat was built in Pittsburgh. The war with Britain in 1812 made Pittsburgh into the manufacturing center of the world because it cut off the supply of British goods and the British blockaded the American coast, which meant that inland trade grew. Goods flowed through Pittsburgh from all four directions.

Other emerging towns challenged Pittsburgh. In 1818, the first segment of the National Road was completed, from Baltimore to Wheeling, bypassing Pittsburgh. This threatened to render the town less essential in east–west commerce. In the coming decade, however, it caught up. In 1818, the region's first river bridge opened—the Smithfield Street Bridge. On October 1, 1840, the original Pennsylvania Turnpike was completed, connecting Pittsburgh and the eastern port city of Philadelphia. In 1834, the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal was completed, making Pittsburgh part of a transportation system that included rivers, roads, and canals.

In 1851, the Ohio and Pennsylvania Railroad began service between Cleveland and what’s North Side today. In 1854, the Pennsylvania Railroad began service between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In steam tonnage, it was the third busiest port in the nation, surpassed only by New York City and New Orleans.

5. Valuable Hinterland

If your hinterland has lots of useful goods to trade with the world, your city will become rich. This is what happened to Pittsburgh, which had coal, iron, and oil.

By 1911, Allegheny county produced, as percentage of national output, between 25% and 50% of the entire country’s iron alloys

.

The Monongahela and Allegheny connected Pittsburgh to the Appalachians and Allegheny mountains, full of valuable iron, coal, and oil.

6. More Infrastructure and Markets

The ore from the mines was shipped to Pittsburgh, where local manufacturing emerged to transform it into more valuable products, which would then be traded with the world. It’s no surprise that industrial titans like Carnegie, Mellon, Schwab, or Westinghouse emerged from Pittsburgh.

The World Wars benefitted Pittsburgh: the city provided steel, aluminium, and machinery needed for war.

7. Decline

Imagine a city that was once the heart of the industrial revolution, pumping out steel and coal to fuel the world’s economy. A city that grew rich and powerful thanks to its strategic location on the confluence of three rivers and its access to railroads. A city that was so polluted that it earned the nickname “the Smoky City” and had to light up its streets during the day. That city was Pittsburgh.

But what happens when the world changes and the city’s main sources of wealth and prestige become obsolete? When new competitors emerge with cheaper labor, better technology and more efficient production? When the city’s own natural resources run out and its environment becomes polluted? When the city’s workers and managers clash over wages, working conditions and reforms? That’s what happened to Pittsburgh in the second half of the 20th century.

Pittsburgh was not a hub between two productive regions, like New York or Chicago. It was just the trade hub for its very productive hinterland, connecting it to the rest of the world through its rivers and railroads. As long as steel and coal were in high demand, this was an advantage. But when these industries declined, so did Pittsburgh.

The decline started in 1946, when Pittsburgh passed a Smoke Control Ordinance to clean up its air quality. This was a noble goal, but it also increased the cost of living and threatened the jobs of many working-class people who relied on jobs based on cheap and smoky bituminous coal.

The decline accelerated in the 1970s and 1980s, when the U.S. steel industry faced fierce competition from foreign rivals, especially Germany and Japan. After World War II, these countries had rebuilt their industries with modern technology and lower labor costs. They also had strong government support and cooperation with their workers. Meanwhile, the U.S. steel industry was stuck with outdated plants, hostile labor relations, rigid unions and high material costs. Their coke and iron mines were depleted, and the demand for steel also dropped due to recessions, oil shocks and alternative materials.

Pittsburgh was a victim of its own success. It had grown too dependent on its hinterland and its industries. It failed to adapt to the changing world. It lost its edge.

Takeaways

We can clearly see in Pittsburgh many of the factors that make some spots great for settlements, and their function:

A good defensive position for military purposes, ideally on a hill

River confluences, for defense, but also to trade with all river branches

A rich hinterland

We can then see how infrastructure perpetuates and accentuates these initial advantages. In the case of Pittsburgh, with canals, railroads, roads, highways, and airports.

But transportation hubs can only remain hubs while they have things to trade between regions. That’s why the best hubs are those that naturally emerge to transport everything between two regions. Meanwhile, hubs that only trade the products of a hinterland with the world are exposed to the risk that the hinterland’s production becomes irrelevant. This is what happened to Pittsburgh, and the city suffered from it.

