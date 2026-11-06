This week's premium article: The End of Paris

I have two incredibly special things for you today. I can’t WAIT to see what you think of them.

1. Play in Space

First, instead of telling you how something works, we’re going to show you. We’ve built this space simulator, so you can get an intuitive sense of space: How the universe formed, galaxies, the Milky Way, where the solar system is, its planets and asteroids, day and night, the seasons, the moon’s phases, eclipses, tides… Play with it and tell me what you think!

Place the Space Game

You’ll notice there is another game there too. If the topic is interesting to you, I’d love to hear what you think about it, what other topics you’d love to see treated like this, and what other game mechanics or ideas you have.

2. The Shop!

After obsessing about the shop for months, it’s finally ready!

In Uncharted Territories, we always try to go deep, far beyond the shallowness of other media, so we’ve tried to do the same with the shop. We wanted each thing we put out there to be truly special, and represent the insights of the UT spirit and its articles.

That’s why we have several posters from the winner of the challenge, Igor Brajković - Brala. Each poster draws on one article, painstakingly capturing its details and nuances. Looking at some of them is like looking at an illustration that never stops giving.

It’s why we have a poster about São Paulo with a map that has never been seen before, anywhere: We’ve built a map engine specifically to build these unique maps.

Then, we have clothing items—for all ages and sexes—representing some of the most iconic articles, like Assholes All the Way Down, which we’ve opened to everybody for the launch.

Visit the Shop

We have a million other ideas, and if you enjoy the shop we’ll add them in the future, but we wanted to open the shop today so that you can order for Christmas: Depending on where you are in the world, the shipping might take a bit of time, so order soon if you want the items as gifts for Christmas! The shipping takes long because we sourced the items all over the world, wherever we could find the producers who could create the dedicated products we wanted.

As for pricing, we don’t see the shop as a way to get rich. I’m not even sure we will break even. Most of the money goes to our partners for production, or shipping (which is included in the prices). Hopefully we’re wrong, you guys enjoy the shop, it makes tons of money, and we can produce many more unique items for you.

We’re so excited to hear what you think of both of these launches! Let us know!

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