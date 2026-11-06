Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
5h

No shade, but never heard of Universe Sandbox?

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6 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
BankerAtLarge's avatar
BankerAtLarge
5h

This is a great idea. In fact, I'm going to have my kids try out the space game as well to share more feedback. I love the idea of the shop based on articles.

If i recall correctly, you'd tried to put together a network of your readers. I'd be keen to revisit that with an offline/ real world meetup option. For instance, it would be cool to have a city based chapter of your readership.

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2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
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