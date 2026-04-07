Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Aanika Dalal's avatar
Aanika Dalal
19hEdited

I think a video game (or board game) could be cool, especially as an education tool? Something that helps people learn these subjects in a more interactive way.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Nolan Adams's avatar
Nolan Adams
20h

Love the idea of routinely introducing interactivity into articles! Some of the digital "experiences" I've had over the years really stuck with me, like a simple COVID transmission visualizer embedded in a NYT article, or an idle clicker game illustrating how an AI optimizing for paper clip production might destroy the world. Those helped me grasp the concepts in a tangible way that simply reading didn't accomplish, and made the information sticky over time.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
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