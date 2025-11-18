Compute—the Oil of the 21st Century
Why Are AI Hyperscalers Betting Trillions?
In the last two articles we’ve covered the massive scale-up of AI investments:
First, whether we’re in an AI Bubble
Second, how hyperscalers believe they’re close to making God: They’re scaling investments to automate AI research, and from there reach superintelligence.
But what investment are we talking about? It’s hard to figure out whether we’re overbui…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.