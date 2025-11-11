Uncharted Territories

The 'test loss' series of graphs say that more data is needed to get less mistakes. Today's models are basically trained on the whole internet. Any further data will be marginal (lower-quality). Generally speaking, we have reached the limit of high-quality data to feed the bots, and a large part of the internet right now is already LLM-generated. So we might run out of high-quality data before. Indeed there can be deliberate 'infection' of training data to 'propagandize' LLMs - (https://thebulletin.org/2025/03/russian-networks-flood-the-internet-with-propaganda-aiming-to-corrupt-ai-chatbots/).

The only other source of real data is reality itself, ie real-world data captured by robots in real-world environments, but that will probably require closer to a decade.

Exponential increases are exponential until they are not.... if there is an upper bound in AI intelligence, it results in an s-curve. I'm not claiming necessarily that there IS an upper bound, or where it could be - I don't think humanity even understands intelligence that much to be able to. I AM saying that all these hyperscalers seem to be assuming that there is no such upper bound (or else they are at least presenting it that way to investors)

Thanks, as always.

"When we reach that point, AIs will start taking over full jobs, accelerate the economy, create abundance where there was scarcity, and change society as we know it."

Whenever I hear about how 'we' are going to have this or that benefit for 'us', I think of that joke about the Lone Ranger and Tonto. They're surrounded by ten thousand Lakota and Cheyenne warriors. The Lone Ranger says: "Well, Tonto, it looks like we've reached the end of the trail. We're going to die." Tonto says: "Who's this 'we', white man?"

So who is the 'we'? Who gets the abundance? Who benefits from that changed society? Certainly, the owners of the systems will -- even those of us who own a small piece of those companies. But those who don't? What happens to them when their jobs disappear? Perhaps it's like horse jobs turning into car jobs 100 years ago -- but what if it's not?

