Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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BankerAtLarge's avatar
BankerAtLarge
3d

I'm fairly sure there are first year architecture students who'd benefit from this material

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4 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
Jacob Himbert's avatar
Jacob Himbert
3d

Thank you, Tomas; illuminating as always. When you say we bring it home post-Asia, could you tie in the philosophical/social/economic?/geological/etc. underpinnings of Christian church building, in the same way you've been describing Egyptian and Greek architecture, first-principled? And given that Christian Europe is a broader realm, how might this differ across places?

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