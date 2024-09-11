One event made all these things possible:

Roman civilization

Industrial Revolution

The oil wealth of Arab countries

Russia's invasions

The Mongol Empire

Globalization

Southern Europe richer than Northern Africa

What happened?

As far as I know, nobody has put together all the facts I’m about to share with you.

A Weird Corner of the Earth

What makes this part of the world special?

Here are a few aspects that make it unique:

1. Lots of Big Inland Seas

The Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the Azov Sea, the Caspian Sea, the (nearly disappeared) Aral Sea, the Red Sea, and the Persian Gulf are all in the same area, and they’re all either cut off from oceans or connected by very narrow passes.

If you look around at other continents, there’s nowhere else like it! There are very few other inland seas, forget about such huge ones. Why are all these seas concentrated here?

It matters, because the ramifications of these seas are huge.

We saw in this article how the Mediterranean was dry up to just 5M years ago, and that it flooded in a couple of months. If it hadn’t flooded, it would have been a hellhole, as I explored in the Seaflooding article. Summarizing these articles here:

The region occupied by the Mediterranean Sea is super hot. Just look at Northern Africa the moment you move away from the Mediterranean and water doesn’t even temperature anymore .

Without water, this area would be even hotter because it’s 1,500 m deep on average. The deeper you go, the warmer it gets.

Imagine that without water to cool everything down!

Without a Mediterranean, you don’t get the Roman Empire. Without the Roman Empire, you don’t get Spain and Portugal and the Age of Discovery. You don’t get globalization, the development of Northern Europe and the Industrial Revolution.

But you also don’t get enough moisture for rains in present-day Turkey, and without that you don’t get the civilizations that emerged in the Fertile Crescent. No Sumerians, no Hittites, no Persians, no Babylonians, nothing. We would not have 24 hours in our day, or 60 minutes per hour. We would probably not have 12 months per year.

And it wasn’t just the Mediterranean. The Black Sea is a cradle of civilization, too, and has some of the oldest navigation in the region. It was one of the main seas of the Phoenicians and Greeks. Without it, you don’t get Byzantium / Constantinople / Istanbul.

Meanwhile, without the Red Sea, you don’t get rain in western Arabia, as I explain here. Without this rain, you don’t get cities like Mecca and Medina, and you don’t get Islam.

Mecca and Medina are in the most populated part of Saudi Arabia, which is wetter because the mountains there stop the moisture from the Red Sea.

So why so many seas? Notice also that there are many depressions here—areas below sea level, including the Qattara Desert, and the incredible fact that the coasts of the Caspian Sea are way below sea level. Why?

2. The Biggest Flat Plains in the World

The Eurasian Plain is the largest plain in the world, as I explained in the article about Russia. Here’s the main map of the Eurasian Plain:

This is the highway that Mongols used to conquer everything from China to Hungary:

The Mongol expansion under Genghis Khan. Source .

This is the same flat path as the one traversed by the Silk Road. No Eurasian Plain, no Silk Road, and no trade and civilizational exchanges, which were the main reasons why the most advanced civilizations appeared in Eurasia and nowhere else, as I explained in this article.

The fact that there are no impenetrable geographic barriers until you reach the Pacific Ocean is the reason why Russia expanded eastward for centuries.

That plain is why the USSR was able to reach Germany in WWII, why Eastern Europe was a Soviet Bloc, and why Russia invaded Ukraine: If Ukraine were to pivot to support NATO, Russia would be extremely exposed.

Speaking of southwestern Russia and Ukraine: All these flatlands didn’t have much forest, so they were ideal for grazing. It’s no coincidence that the domesticated horse appeared in this area, soon followed by the wheel and the wheeled cart.

As you know if you follow Uncharted Territories, the horse and the wheeled cart allowed much faster transportation overland, and speed of transportation is the crucial factor to drive trade (and hence wealth). So without horse and wheel, wealth, development, and civilization would have come much later, maybe somewhere else.

Poland’s location on the same plain explains why it disappeared for 125 years, eaten by Germany on the west and Russia on the east:

This is also why Poland fears a Russian invasion so much that 6% of its GDP goes to military spending. More details in the Poland article.

The plain reaches Germany, explaining why Germany has tried to become an ally of Russia, and is always wary of becoming an enemy.

So what formed such a huge flat region when the rest of the world is much more rugged?

3. It Contains Most of the World’s Oil & Gas Reserves

This is where we think there is oil and gas in the world today:

A lot of it appears to be in Russia and the Middle East. But just how much? Here’s a cartogram of known oil reserves in the world, so you can see orders of magnitude:

Outside of Venezuela, the vast majority of known oil reserves are in a few Middle Eastern countries. A tiny country like Kuwait has more oil reserves than the US! How come oil is so concentrated?

Meanwhile, Russia is the country with the world's largest natural gas reserves at about 38 trillion cubic meters, supplying about 1/5th of the world’s demand.

Oil and Natural Gas Production in Russia, 2013. Source .

If you notice, the vast majority of reserves are in West Siberia and the Urals-Volga, which are the two big areas of the Eurasian Plain on Russian soil.

Why is all this oil and gas so concentrated around here?

Is this enough torment? Are you yearning for answers already? Are you dying to know?! OK, here’s the answer. All these factors—and more that we’re going to see—are because of this:

The Death of Tethys

Between 250 and 30 million years ago, the Earth had an ocean called Tethys. Then Africa, Arabia, and India moved north and crashed into Eurasia, closing the ocean.

You can see here how Tethys was being fractured and closed off about 66M years ago:

43M years ago, India had crashed into Eurasia:

36M ago, we can recognize much of the world as it is today:

As we’ve seen in the past, the final closure of the Tethys Ocean came from India hitting against Eurasia, and that produced an ideal home for 50% of the world’s population, as we explored in this article.

The Tethys Ocean was there because of the Tethys Tectonic Plate: Oceanic plates are heavier than continental plates, so they sink further into the mantle. Water rushes in to occupy this lower land, forming an ocean. So what happened to that Tethys Tectonic Plate? It didn’t just get squeezed out into the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. It got sectioned and trapped by different tectonic plates of land!

Consider this: The average depth of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans is about 3,500 m (11,500 ft). The maximum depth of the Mediterranean is over 5,000 m, and about 2,200 m for the Black Sea. They are deep! Because they’re remnants of the Tethys Ocean tectonic plate—like the Caspian Sea, the Azov Sea, the Aral Sea, and the Persian Gulf.

Notice how greenery follows the seas. Without the seas, we wouldn’t have gotten anywhere near as much moisture in this area, so no rain, and no plants. It would all be desertic dumpsterland. No civilizations could emerge.

But because of this water, civilization could emerge. Here’s one way to visualize this result: the location of Roman coins.

Where Roman coins have been found: Around the Mediterranean and Black Seas, as well as Northern Europe. Romans would have probably not reached England if it hadn’t been for the Strait of Gibraltar, as they wouldn’t have built a fleet in northern France. They used their Mediterranean fleets. They did trade with India through Egypt though, hence why Roman coins were found there. Source .

Rome was created and thrived thanks to the existence of these seas.

Let’s zoom in on this part of the world:

This area lies low. Do you recognize it? It’s the Fertile Crescent!

It’s fertile because it was so low-lying that water from the mountains concentrated here, forming the Tigris and Euphrates rivers—Mesopotamia.

But why are there mountains to its north and east? They were formed as the Tethys Ocean subsided below Eurasia.

As the Arabian Plate pushed north, it pressured the Tethys Plate to move north too, until it hit Eurasia and subsided below, creating the mountains you see above. Without Tethys, you don’t get these mountains, and you don’t get the rain that flows down and creates Mesopotamia.

If we move north of here, what do we see?

A sizable chunk of land around the Caspian Sea is below sea level! Here is what the lowest-lying areas look like today:

This is an ancient remnant of the Tethys Ocean! And why does this matter? This is the depression that made a pass south of the Ural Mountains, allowing for both the northern pass of the Silk Road and invasions from Asian steppe peoples.

But not all these regions were part of Tethys. To understand exactly which ones were, we must look at this area from a few million years ago:

This is from around 35M years ago, when India hit Eurasia. Source .

What do you see that’s interesting? The whole area was under water, now called the Peri-Tethys. This was connected to the West Siberian basin, which was underwater too!

Here’s just 10 million years later:

Here’s another view that helps you connect it to present-day geography:

Source . I first saw this map in Mapas Milhaud .

What would become the Black Sea and Caspian Sea—and all the regions around them—were still underwater. As was the Fertile Crescent, between Zagros and Arabia. Even today, you can find fish fossils in the mountains of Iran.

This is an imaginary rendition of what the present-day world could look like if the Paratethys Megalake was still around:

The Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and Pannonian Basin are now all connected. The Caucasus is an island. How different would this have made history and politics? Source .

As these areas closed up, they also dried up. The ground was lifted up as the continental shelves closed and sediments accumulated. Why does this matter? Because this is the origin of oil and gas.

All the regions that used to be shallow seas and are now land (the Caspian Depression, the Pannonian Basin, and especially West Siberia and the Fertile Crescent) went through similar geological processes.

First, shallow seas have nutrients and are full of energy from the Sun. This generates lots of fauna: phytoplankton, zooplankton, molluscs, fish… As they die, their organic matter accumulates at the bottom of the ocean.

When the seas dry up, salt and sediments accumulate, too, forming a hermetic lid that weighs down the dead carcasses and transforms them into oil and gas.

Repeat the process several times, and each time you get a new layer of oil and gas. Then, we extract them.

Of course, these reserves of oil and gas are what gave wealth to countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iran, and Russia.

Look at where they are:

Oil and gas reserves in two areas:

In the Caspian Sea, where Tethys was In the border between the Arabian and Tethys plates, which was underwater for millions of years

OK it’s time to put all this information together.

Takeaways

Here’s what happened:

The Tethys Ocean gets closed up by the African, Arabian, and Indian Plates hitting the Eurasian Plate

As it does, parts of the Tethys Plate get cut off and remains on the surface, creating seas. Others subduct below other plates—mainly Eurasia—creating mountains from Spain to the Himalayas

All these mountains capture moisture from the wind and create the rivers that birthed all the civilizations in this area

Notably, the formation of the Himalayas and Tibet is what produced the land that would accommodate 50% of the world’s population

Where the Tethys Plate doesn’t disappear, it gets trapped between continental plates, and leaves a set of inland seas behind

All these seas are necessary to create most of the civilization of Europe and the Middle East, including Greeks, Romans, Muslims, Persians, Sumerians, Babylonians, Phoenicians, and everything that followed them for two reasons: They provide the moisture needed for rains in all this region They allow for fast transportation

Without these civilizations, we don’t just get the Romans. We don’t get anything that follows them. No Age of Discovery or Industrial Revolution. No globalization

The shallowness of the ancient Tethys Ocean likely contributed to the pass between the Eurasian Plain and Central Asia, which was instrumental in the formation of the Silk Road and the exchange of trade and technologies across the supercontinent

This pass created huge network effects, and made Eurasia develop faster than any other world region

It also created a highway that allowed for peoples like the Mongols to create the biggest empire the world has ever seen

It’s also the reason why Russia needed to expand east (no buffer) and why it was able to do so all the way to the Pacific. Without it, Russia would unlikely be such an expansionist state. We might have other countries east of the Urals.

Russia’s location on the same plain as countries like Ukraine and Poland, as well as its expansionism, is the reason why it has occupied these regions in the past, and why it threatens them today (or attacks them)

But this would not have been possible without the oil and gas to finance it, and these come in part from the death of the Tethys Ocean, which left layers and layers of sea animals that eventually became oil and gas

This is also the reason why Arabia has so much oil—specifically, the parts that used to be underwater. This is what has financed the region for a century, without which it would just be desert

As far as I know, nobody has ever put all these elements together, so you're the first to hear it. Some of these claims are very strong (like the fact that the Mediterranean, Black, and Caspian Seas are remnants of Tethys), and some others are still a hypothesis (like the fact that the pass between the Caspian and the Urals is so low-lying because of Tethys, or the contribution of Tethys to the formation of hydrocarbons in Mesopotamia). As I get more information on the topic, I'll update youl.