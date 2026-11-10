Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E.N.Lighten's avatar
E.N.Lighten
10h

Great article with lots of useful tips.

Reply
Share
Gonzalo Iglesias's avatar
Gonzalo Iglesias
11h

http://Handy.computer is a free and open source dictation app very similar to Wispr flow. Not quite as good IMO but more than good enough! I use handy on my personal life and Wispr flow for my professional life

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
14 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.