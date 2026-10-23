Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Wes's avatar
Wes
14h

It’s France, this has happened like every eighteen months since 1789.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Fabrice Cavarretta's avatar
Fabrice Cavarretta
13h

I've been interested in your writing since the beginning but sometimes I wonder about the depth. Here, for instance, I wonder why you insert the video about the kids being apparently hysterical in only wanting to break, without any reason (after "violence against public officials, and incitement to unlawful assembly."). It is weird in the text at that moment. And then ... the video is probably doctored, starting in France Place de La Republique, but then finishing in another country (the building in the end is not in Paris, and there is Bolt bicycle in the stack, hence NOT PARIS). I suspect the kid talking is NOT IN PARIS.

Thomas: except if you goal is ideological, such carelessness is irresponsible.

There is some wisdom in the rest of the letter, but please, please please, can your source info not only by truthfullness and by representativeness ???

Your call...

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