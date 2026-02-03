Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
16h

Excellent synthesis of the solar/EV exponentials. The projection gap between OPEC and reality feels like watching 19th century coal barons forecast the futrue of steam engines. I work in energy infrastructure and the speed at which utilites are scrambling to adapt their grids tells the real story, the centralized model everyone built for is getting disrupted way faster than the 2050 timelines suggest.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Robert Ferrell's avatar
Robert Ferrell
21h

I read that new data centers are constrained by how much power (electricity) can be delivered. Are new data centers being powered with solar/battery systems? I read about gas turbines and anticipation of nuclear (fission, but also some hype about fusion). But I don't recall reading about big solar installations to power data center installations. (Except maybe in China.) Have I missed it?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture