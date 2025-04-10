The force that bisected Korea in 1945 is not recent: It has been pulling it apart for thousands of years. In fact, you can understand all of Korea’s history through this one force, evident in this map:

From this map, you can conclude:

Korea is an appendix at the end of Asia

It’s immediately next to China—across the Yellow Sea from China’s heartland, the North China Plain, and south of the Manchurian Plain.

Only the very narrow Korean Strait separates it from Japan.

Korea is long from north to south and mountainous, with a craggy mountain range to the east and some coastal plains to the west.

What are the direct consequences of that?

Whoever controls East Asia will be well positioned to control the Korean Peninsula—or at least try to. But it won’t be easy: Korea is long and mountainous, two factors that make it hard to control. The obvious candidate to attempt to control Korea is China, since it’s very populous and its heartland is so close. Japan is the other obvious candidate, on the opposite side. But the fact that it’s a smaller country and across a sea makes it much harder for Japan to control Korea. Since Korea is oriented north-south, so long, and so mountainous, its internal divisions will tend to be north-south, since it’s hard to unify the entire region. Normally, plains are fertile and have more population that develops agricultural societies, while mountains are more easily defensible and breed roaming pastoral people who tend to descend on the plains people. Therefore, the east and west of Korea will tend to be unstable until one side prevails. Eventually, the capitals of these states will end up in the west, where most of the people and wealth live, to control them better. The coast is extremely rugged, which is usually great for ports, with lots of protected inlets and deep water access from the coast. Given that, and the proximity to Japan and China, the south and west of Korea would develop trade.

Or in a schematic way:

This is what happened in 1945:

The Eurasian power du jour was the USSR

The seaborne power du jour was the US

They fought for influence in Korea and split it.

Once you look through this lens, it becomes easy to read Korea’s history: It will start as a series of small kingdoms separated by mountains along the length of the peninsula, and the more technology progresses, the more the kingdoms will tend to unite, just as the foreign pressures from north and south increase. Let’s see it.

The Early History of Korea

If you learn three words, you can follow most of Korea’s history.

The first is the particle Go, which is added at the beginning of a word and means “ancient” or ”high”. It was applied after the fact: Imagine that France disappeared and a similar country reappeared 300 years later. It would call itself “France” again to hark back to the legitimacy of the previous kingdom, and would call the old version “Ancient France”, “High France”, or in Korean “Gofrance”.

The second word is Goryeo, which is basically Korea (same sound), spelled differently. We use Korea in Western languages because Westerners discovered the country in medieval times, when it was a kingdom called Goryeo that lasted between ~950 and ~1400, ruled by a single family, the Wang Dynasty. Goryeo probably comes from the particle we already know, Go (high, ancient) plus Guri/Guru/Gauri (“castle”, “walled city”, “place”, or “center”), meaning “the high place”.

But that name of Goryeo already existed before! The medieval kingdom took its name from a previous kingdom that existed around the times of the Roman Empire, so that one was renamed with an additional Go particle, and is now called Goguryeo (“ancient high place”).

What the founder of Goryeo, Taejo Wang, was probably thinking

The third word is Joseon: The Yi dynasty took over Goryeo’s Wang dynasty around 1400, and ruled under that name for ~500 years until ~1900. “Joseon” means “Fresh Dawn” or “New Dynasty”.

Korea had banners, but no flag until the late 1800s, when it felt compelled to get some for diplomatic reasons, as it started interacting with Japan and the US, who wondered why it didn’t have a flag. That’s when the top left flag and the small red banner in the bottom center appeared. Notice how the top left flag is very similar to the flag of South Korea today. It comes from the late Joseon period! Its symbols all originally come from China, illustrating again the massive cultural influence of that country on Korea.

Of course, Joseon was also the name of an ancient kingdom, which the Wang dynasty fished back from history to differentiate themselves from Goryeo. The only kingdom that was even more ancient than Goguryeo was Joseon, so they reused that name and rebaptized the old one Gojoseon (“ancient Joseon”, or “ancient new dynasty”).

Below is a broad, stylized timeline of Korea’s history. I tried to portray the northern kingdoms at the top and the southern kingdoms at the bottom.

Spend a couple of minutes looking at this, because it will tell you most of what you need to know about Korea. Up is north, down is south. In blue, seaborne influence. In red, Eurasian influence.

You can notice a few things:

Korea was split at the beginning of its history—mostly around the north-south axis—until it unified around the year 1000 AD.

It remained broadly unified until the aftermath of WW2, when it split between North and South Korea, again around the north-south axis, and in a way reminiscent of the splits centuries earlier.

It suffered from frequent invasions from the north (red), usually from China (Han, Tang, and Qing dynasties) but also from the Mongols in the 1200s, and more recently, by the Soviet Union in 1945 and Communist China in 1950.

It was subject to naval invasions as Japan became more powerful in the late 1500s, and again in the late 1800s, until it became a Japanese colony between 1910 and 1945. After that, the US became the naval power bolstering the south.

As noted, the names of the two longest periods of unity, Goryeo (900s to ~1400) and Joseon (~1400 to the late 1800s) hark back to their ancient (“Go”) versions of Gojoseon and Goguryeo.

Here’s a very quick video to give you a sense of these things:

Source

Let’s look more closely at each of these periods.

Gojoseon

The oldest proto-state in Korea, Gojoseon, emerged between 2000 BC and 1000 BC in the north—quite close to present-day North Korea—and lasted until ~100 BC.

Present-day North Korea is shown as a light red shade on the map. The big differences between North Korea today and Gojoseon are that North Korea today does not include the entire valley of the Amnok River (a big length of the current border with China), but it does include the mountains to the northeast (probably harder to control back then). Notice “Han” to the left: that’s a Chinese kingdom.

It’s not a surprise that the northern kingdom emerged in that part of the peninsula around that time: This is when Chinese civilization arose, and it slowly bled into Korea over the following centuries. It’s also why the Jin state, to the south, emerged much later, around 400-200 BC, and was a loose confederation of states rather than a strong centralized state: Chinese civilization took a long time to travel outward from its North China Plain heartland.

When you have a superpower growing in your neighborhood, sooner or later it will invade you. It’s only a matter of it growing strong enough and getting organized, which the Han did, so in 108 BC, they invaded, destroyed Gojoseon, and put Four Commanderies in place to control the region.

Three of them disappeared within decades, only Lelang lasted a bit longer

Many people escaped from Han control and joined or helped form new kingdoms.

Three Kingdoms

Over time, these small kingdoms coalesced.

The natural heir of Gojoseon was Goguryeo, adding a big chunk of the Manchurian Plain to its north. With so much plain to cultivate, Goguryeo became by far the strongest power, while the south split along the coasts.

Alas, this made Goguryeo an enemy of China, and the two went to war many times. But China was also a potential enemy to Baekje due to its proximity, while the more distant Silla was less of a threat. Silla was therefore able to grow unimpeded.

Then Silla allied with China’s Tang dynasty to eliminate first Baekje, then Goguryeo. They split Goguryeo, but Silla eventually defeated the Chinese Tang and unified a big chunk of the Korean peninsula for the first time in its history. The remnants of Goguryeo became the kingdom of Balhae, which extended farther to the northeast.

Silla enjoyed peace for 200 years, and attempted to integrate refugees from Baekje and Goguryeo, in the first attempt at creation of a national identity. But it failed, and eventually the old kingdoms split again.

This time, Goguryeo prevailed over Silla and Baekje, absorbed refugees from Balhae, and was first to fully unify the entire Korean peninsula, becoming Goryeo—the name from which Korea comes from.

Goryeo

Goryeo, just before it was taken over by the Joseon dynasty

In Goryeo’s ~500 years, nearly all threats to its existence came from the north. First from the Khitan and Jurchen tribes (Manchus), and later from the Mongols, who invaded Korea nine times, repeatedly destroying the kingdom until they subdued it in the mid 1200s, making it a vassal state of Mongol-controlled China for nearly a century. Notice how the borders of Goryeo are very close to those of present-day North+South Korea!

Notice that present-day North Korea has a small extension beyond what was Goryeo? This is a result of the Soviets and is a big deal today, we’ll discuss that later.

Throughout Goryeo’s history, it remained a tributary to the Chinese rulers. The only difference was the extent of the tributes: light under the Song Dynasty (960-1279), heavy under the Yuan (Mongol) Dynasty (1270-1356).

Joseon

Soon after Mongol control weakened and Goryeo regained independence, its ruling family was toppled by the Joseon, who went on to reign for ~500 years.

The Joseon introduced many of the hallmarks of Korean society today. They brought the capital to Seoul, implemented civil service exams, scientifically created a new alphabet to replace the Chinese one, and shifted the country’s religion from Buddhism to Confucianism—which made the country more patriarchal, with stronger gender norms. To maintain the Confucian purity, it became increasingly hermetic with respect to external influences, leading to its reputation as the Hermit Kingdom.

About one century into the Joseon period, a new threat emerged, this time from the south: Japan! Japan had recently unified—a common milestone across countries at that time. This is no coincidence: Technology and institutions were sophisticated enough to allow for big swaths of land to be unified. And since governments that unify countries tend to be militaristic, once they’re done, they’re usually like, “What else can we conquer?” Unfortunately for Korea, the only thing close to Japan is Korea.

When your neighbor to the east is called the Land of the Rising Sun , you know they have nothing to their own east. Since you’re to their west, you better gear up when they turn all militaristic and expansionist.

During the Imjin Wars, in the late 1500s, Japan invaded nearly all of Korea. But the Japanese were quickly expelled, thanks to the support of local guerrillas and China’s Ming dynasty—who didn’t want to lose their tributary state!

Fun fact: In the Battle of Myeongnyang, 13 Korean ships faced over 100 Japanese ships and won, not losing a single ship, while sinking or crippling over 30 Japanese ones! The 2014 movie depicting it was the highest-grossing movie of all time in Korea.

The Japanese (red) packed their ships into a very narrow passage. Korea’s famous turtle ships blocked the passage. Then, the current changed, the Japanese couldn’t maneuver, and the Koreans pounced on them. Source .

Joseon, too, was a tributary state to China: Sending light tributes to the Ming Dynasty (until 1644), and heavier tributes to the Manchu Qing Dynasty. This is why the Ming sent support against the Japanese in the late 1500s.

The Modern History of Korea

In the mid-1800s, Western powers, which had been developing at breakneck speed thanks to their Industrial Revolution, paid a visit to East Asia. They forced China, Korea, and Japan to open up to Western influence. Of those, only Japan industrialized quickly, and in a matter of decades starting in the 1900s, it used this newfound power to break the hold of China over Korea, take over Taiwan, fend off Russia, invade Korea, invade China, and then during WW2, take over half of Asia-Pacific.

Japan had already forced Korea to open up in the unequal Treaty of 1876 , demonstrating that the influence from the north was being replaced by influence from the south. Between the time when Japan beat China in the First Sino-Japanese war of 1895, and the time when Japan took over Korea proper in 1910, Korea’s Joseon tried to reinvent itself as the Korean Empire , but that was too little too late. It was made a Japanese protectorate in 1905 and was fully taken over in 1910. Source .

Japanese Occupation

This is not a happy period of Korean history. Tens of thousands of cultural artifacts were taken to Japan, hundreds of historic buildings were demolished, the Korean language was banned, Koreans suffered mass murders…

Japan’s primary objective was to use Korea for its resources. First, rice—which accounted for as much as 10% of Japan’s food consumption. Japan modernized Korea’s farming methods and expanded its output, but still, the share it took from farmers reduced the overall rice consumption in Korea. Many Korean farmers had to sell their land or leave.

Japan also took over the timber, coal, and iron industries.

The only silver lining I can see is that Japan saw Korea as an important source of goods to fund an invasion of China, so it developed its agriculture, infrastructure and industries. It built railways, ports and roads.

This boom in industry also created a population explosion.

If we look at logarithmic graphs, this is not particularly impressive. Between 1 AD and 1200 AD, the Korean population grew 20x, from ~200k to ~4M. Korea lost population during the Mongol invasions but started growing again during the Joseon period, 4x from 3.5M in 1400 to 14M by 1800. The entire 1800s were lost, though, and growth only picked up under the Japanese.

And the Japanese brought public education, telephones, cars…

With industry came unions, at a time when the world was playing with the ideas of Socialism and Communism. So as Koreans resisted, they started splitting into nationalist and socialist camps—the same as was happening in China, which would later end up in a civil war and the success of Communism in Mainland China.

During WW2, the exploitation of Korean workers ramped up. Over 5 million Koreans were mobilized to support the Japanese war effort. About 450,000 Korean male laborers were involuntarily sent to Japan—some of their descendants still reside there, some ended up trapped in the Soviet Union.

Japan used hundreds of thousands of women—many from Korea—as comfort women: sex slaves.

Four Korean comfort women after they were liberated by US-China Allied Forces outside Songshan, Yunnan Province, China on September 7, 1944. Source: The Hankyoreh website at https://tinyurl.com/y4dddxjn . Photo by Charles H. Hatfield, US 164th Signal Photo Company. Note: The original photo is available in the National Archives Catalog at https://tinyurl.com/yyumu88z .

These women were raped by up to 40 men per day, and their stories are horrendous. Japan also had a covert biological and chemical warfare research division during WW2, named Unit 731, which conducted brutal experiments on prisoners, including Koreans.

And this is where we reach the story of the 1945 partition, which I shared here.

Share

Takeaways: A Split Korea

Because of its geography, Korea has always been a land that wants to unite: A small, elongated peninsula that naturally belongs together. It’s why today nearly all Koreans are ethnically Korean.

The ancient kingdoms of Gojoseon, Goguryeo, and Silla attempted this unification, but it was Goryeo who succeeded, uniting the peninsula for one thousand years. But the forces surrounding it have always been strong, and have torn it apart. It happened with the Chinese, Mongols, Japanese, Soviets, and the US and the ideas of Capitalist Democracy vs Communist Authoritarianism.

In many ways, I find the South Korean flag extremely fitting for the country.

Officially, the flag has a white background to represent peace and purity, the circle in the flag's center is the Yin and Yang and symbolizes harmony, with the blue half representing negative energy and the red the positive. The four trigrams (the symbols with three rows each) represent the seasons, the cardinal points, family relationships, elements, values…

But I find its unintended symbolism even more interesting. Korea didn’t have a flag until it started negotiating with Japan and the US in the late 1800s. The flag is a direct result of foreign influences.

More importantly, at its heart, the circle (taegeuk) is one unit, like Korea. But it’s split in half, like Korea. The red half at the top and a blue half at the bottom symbolize the two huge influences that Korea has suffered through its history:

The Continental Asians to the north: the Chinese, Mongols, Soviets, and its latest embodiment, the ideology of Communism.

The Seaborne influences to the south: first Japan, and now the US.

Korea is now split, broadly through the middle, following the same line and colors as those of the taegeuk, and representing the unity of Korea and the two forces that pull it apart.

Share