Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Antonio MB's avatar
Antonio MB
2d

Hi Tomás, some other points we should consider:

1) 5000 remaining migrants (the government official numbers) is by far much less than reality that is for sure close to the double

2) Things are now exactly were Morocco would like them to be: Ceuta converted in the Spanish Lampedusa where no body wants to leave. All current Spanish inhabitants will progressively leave in the long term. No economic activities, nor investments, nor jobs will develop. Only a vulnerable flanc for Spain with progressively less interest to be defended. And this is the way for Morocco to get the city in the long term without having to engage in a conventional war.

3) The assumption that Morocco Secret Services was not behind this is naive. They were, even the development of the facts overcome their expectations and in a certain way, they loosed control

4) Finally the proof Morocco is satisfied with the current collapse of Ceuta they have provoked: if it was not intentional, they were already collaborating with Spanish administration with mixed teams of police (and other authorities) moved to Ceuta to help managing the return of the about 10000 remaining migrants in few weeks. A mixed team of Spanish-Morocco police would enormously facilitate and speed up the identification and returning process. They will not do this. They want the problem to become chronic.

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Sergio Avilés Travila's avatar
Sergio Avilés Travila
2d

Morocco is doing what Morocco does, and what one would expect it to do. The problem here is that Spain is not acting like Spain. Why? Because it has a failed government—a government that no longer defends the interests of the nation, and one that has changed Spain’s foreign policy toward Morocco.

Look at the case of Western Sahara. It shows how, because of an intensely personal matter involving the prime minister, a country’s foreign policy can change.

The background to the Western Sahara case is that Morocco infected Prime Minister Sánchez’s mobile phone with Israeli spyware called Pegasus. Since then, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been a hostage to the King of Morocco.

This is what should be analyzed.

And if you want another idea, you could try analyzing, from the first principles of geohistory, what has been happening in Spain during the last two terms of government. I think you could find the basis for a very interesting series of articles here.

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