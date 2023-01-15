This is Article 7 in the series on the future of cities, and it’s the first one focused on the future. Here are parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, we talked about some patterns of transportation technology and how they determined the cities and empires.

1. The Towering Value of Urban Density

In Part 1 of this series, Why Some Cities Thrive, we explained how the …