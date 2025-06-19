Uncharted Territories

Akiva Liberman
14h

Another great pair of articles, adding the geographic perspective so often missing in most analyses!

Handle Poster
13h

I enjoy your posts but have real difficulty with this one. Please don’t take anything below other than being in the spirit of honest inquiry and debate.

In the entire section titled “Anti-Semitism” you actually quote and link to sources which all refer to Iran being anti-Zionist. Conflating the two is very dangerous. There are plenty of anti-Zionist Jews and we shouldn’t allow threats of being called anti-Semitic to stifle legitimate debate about the actions of Israel (not least because it also threatens recognition of true anti-Semitism).

You go on further to say “But the biggest reason is probably religious. Jews are not Muslim, and they displaced Muslims in Palestine”. The displacement of Muslims in Palestine was due to Zionist ideology which may use religion as one of its justifications but is not the religion itself.

Being anti-Zionist is Iran’s publicly stated position and is very much a “core political belief”. Khameni himself has said “The disappearance of Israel does not mean the disappearance of the Jewish people, because we have nothing against [Jews]”. South Africa is also anti-Zionist.

The section on whether Iran is developing a nuclear weapon conflates having enough material for a weapon with the motive and ability to actually make a weapon. At points you talk about them separately, at others you talk about them together.

There appears to be consensus that Iran was weeks away from being able to enrich sufficient uranium for a weapon. There is no consensus on a) if Iran was actively seeking to make a weapon and b) how long it would take them if they were.

Netanyahu claims Iran is actively pursuing a nuclear weapon and could make one “within months, and certainly less than a year”.

US intelligence assessments are that Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon and if they were it would take them up to three years to make one (according to the latest CNN report from four sources).

The IAEA Director General has said “we did not have any proof of [Iran making] a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

You describe this as not disagreeing “by much” but it is a fundamental disagreement about the threat Iran represents and therefore whether an attack was justified and if the true motivates are as stated by Israel.

Particularly when you contrast this with the obvious alternative of continued negotiations with Iran which have successfully halted Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon in the past (until Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 despite Iran’s continued compliance with it).

7 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
50 more comments...

