Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
1d

I'm 61 and I do care how I look, but I'm hardly fashion forward. I wear cargo shorts or pants because they're comfortable and practical. I wear tight-fitting Polo shirts and Henleys because they show off my physique and muscular arms, which is pretty much all I have because I'm only 5'9" (formerly 5'10") and average looking. I'm happily married, though, so why do I care? I guess it's just ego and perceived respect and admiration. I do wear cheap necklaces and bracelets to enhance my style and my $20 wooden watch gets me more compliments than my $900 Orvis, so I wear the cheap one. Sometimes I wonder why I even bother messing with my clothes, accessories, or hair, but then I just do it anyway. Am I alone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe Kennealy's avatar
Joe Kennealy
1d

Fashion has always perplexed me, this was helpful.

The golfer I believe is Arnold Palmer, not Daniel Craig.

Though an article on James Bond clothing would be intriguing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture