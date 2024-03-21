The Game Theory of Sex series (articles 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 so far) explores how biological mechanisms influence human behavior. Below are a dozen observations I’ve made since, on why I think we behave in certain ways, ranging from the origins of feminism to why men approach women less than they used to.
Psychological Differences between Men a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Uncharted Territories to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.