Ebenezer
>if an AI superintelligence doesn’t kill us all

This is what I'm most worried about personally. Did you read the "If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies" book? https://ifanyonebuildsit.com/

Once you factor this risk into account, the "as much automation, as fast as possible" logic stops making sense. Faster development increases the probability of issues such as the Grok MechaHitler incident, which we fundamentally have little knowledge of how prevent in a sound and reliable way (trust me, I used to work as a machine learning engineer). The insane thing is just about a week after the MechaHitler incident, the Pentagon signed a $200 million contract with xAI.

I don't understand why people are acting like this is going to turn out OK. It seems to me that we have a few people who are being extraordinarily reckless, and a much larger population of individuals who are sleepwalking.

I remember in the US, people didn't start freaking out about COVID when hospitals were filling up in China. It was only when hospitals started filling in the US that they truly realized what was going on. Most people are remarkably weak in their ability to understand and extrapolate the theoretical basis of a risk. The risk has to punch them in the face before they react. The issue is that for certain risks, you don't get a second chance.

Suzanne C.
Interesting… not trying to be provocative just curious how else we could explain all the extinctions and biological collapses we are seeing on the planet. I really admire your work and line of thinking as you are able to synthesize the big picture and use it to foretell future scenarios. Isn’t it important to recognize past civilization failures when they reached limits to their ecosystems boundaries? Perhaps you feel we haven’t run up against those boundaries?

