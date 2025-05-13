Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Barry Stevens
3d

Loved this piece! Can't resist a couple of comments. 1) "Economics preceded politics, and geography preceded economics." This sentence beautifully sums up pretty much most of your recent work. 2) Thanks for the phrase 'foreland basin', new to me. 3) Hudson's Bay Company: the second oldest company in the world, and the last great near-sovereign corporation of the colonial age, filed for bankruptcy about five weeks ago. Somebody will buy the name, but 355 years in business ends this year. A department store, but it was in the fur business right up to 1991. 4) Finally: at the risk of being a pedant: there's a typo in the word for the language group Algonquian (or Algonquin, for the peoples). The other peoples you mention now prefer their original names rather than the colonial ones, but no matter. Thanks.

Susan
2dEdited

The Russians actually got much further south! Fort Ross was a Russian settlement on the Sonoma coast north of San Francisco near the town of Jenner. It was a fur trading post (active from 1812-1842) and is now a California State Historic Site. It was the southernmost Russian settlement in America. The river that flows into the Pacific near Jenner is the Russian River.

