Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Mansi Kulkarni's avatar
Mansi Kulkarni
10h

What makes Japan’s priorities interesting is that they can’t really be separated into security, economics and energy — each one shapes the others. The challenge seems to be deciding what matters most when a country has to manage all of them at once.

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