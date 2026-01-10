Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miguel García Álvarez's avatar
Miguel García Álvarez
2dEdited

Just a point that should be important to mention. Things started to go wrong in Venezuela in 1983, when the full economy collapsed during the Venezuelan Black Friday. After that came all the austerity measures and the collapse of the banking system in the 90s. When Chávez took over, in 1998, Venezuela was already in a pretty bad situation; then the Chavismo made it even worse (which seemed impossible at the time).

PS: You do mention it in the article, but I think it might be relevant from the start (and then clarify later).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
VITTORE DA RIN BETTA's avatar
VITTORE DA RIN BETTA
2d

but how did the us sanctions applied to venezuela with impediment to its oil exports affect the economic disaster?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tomas Pueyo and others
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture