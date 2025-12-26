Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terragrafia's avatar
Terragrafia
8hEdited

Your note on the Maya is incorrect. The Maya did not live as north as they could on the Yucatán peninsula.

The Maya had distinct phases. First, the classic Maya world developed primarily centered on the region of Peten, Guatemala, centered on the large lowland cities such as Tikal, Calakmul, and Palenque.

There were highland Maya but the civilization had its greatest prominence in the lowlands of northern Guatemala. The highlands were important as a source of obsidian, stone, and other resources.

Then the classic Maya collapse occurred, this center of civilization was reduced, and development began to shift.. not southward toward the Guatemalan highlands but northward. Cities such as Chichén Itzá were actually quite late in the span of Maya civilization but represent the location of the highest societal complexity of the Postclassic period.

There were different hypotheses about Maya population densities, with one end of the range holding that the lowland Maya world was among the most densely populated in the world at the time. Modern LiDAR research has found an astounding amount of infrastructure under the forest canopy, confirming the higher estimates as being more accurate.

Similarly, this technology is being applied in the Amazon and we are finding a surprising amount of lost cities and evidence of quite high population densities.

The Maya have been held as a great counter example to the idea that development to high population densities is impossible in tropical forest landscapes, and it does appear that much of the neotropics have these relict civilizations that provide similar challenges.

One might argue, well, they collapsed, however periodic collapse was more of a feature of all the civilizations in the American continent than an anomaly.

Overall I loved your posts on this topic and they’re very compelling. I’m somewhat considering doing a deep dive on this topic of rainforest civilizations as I have taken classes in Maya archaeology and this has long been one of my favorite subjects.

Human habitation does seem to follow the patterns you describe to a remarkable extent. But there are some quite significant counterexamples hiding below the forest canopy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
AKCH Haine's avatar
AKCH Haine
7h

Great posting. Enjoyed reading it. This is a one-stop lesson in demographics . Should be recommended reading for each student.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture