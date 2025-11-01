Uncharted Territories

Ryan
This essay is quite different than your previous ones. You usually have a relatively straightforward thesis concerning geographical determinism. This essay is much more comprehensive with social-economic and governance factors, but it’s also necessarily less lightbulb-over-head insightful.

It doesn’t seem like Argentina did anything particularly “wrong” it’s just that they did and continue to do everything wrong.

But it’s all motivated (I think that subtext is in your piece) from the baseline inequality that plagues South America in general, combined with the populist and revolutionary type movements that are in constant tension with the old monied landholding elite. Anybody who’s read South American literature knows this.

Beyond the culture and history, I would also posit that South America occupies a special, maybe privileged position in space and time. The geographical distance from the rest of the world is striking.

It was spared the destruction and renewal of the word wars. It didn’t have the first mover advantage of places like the U.S. or the UK but also didn’t have the knowledge and clean slate position of the Asian tigers.

South America (especially Argentina and Chile) has its own systems based on history and geographical isolation that kinds of meanders and limps along. Democracy, socialism, populism, conflict, peace, the 19th, 20th, 21st centuries…it all seems to average out to a middle income - mid level stasis.

People there do tend to be happier than in the rest of the world. So that’s something?

Juan P. Cadile
Brilliant piece. I’m from Argentina myself and could not have explained this nearly as well. Super comprehensive and detailed

