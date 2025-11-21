Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olivier Roland's avatar
Olivier Roland
6h

I see that you are beginning to synthesize your vision of the impact of AI and robotics with that of the disruption of nation states, which is very interesting. I was unable or unwilling to make this synthesis in my book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Swami's avatar
Swami
7h

There can be a lot of destruction in “creative destruction.” If Artificial Intelligence is as powerful as we suspect, it will creatively destroy just about everything in our current economy/society and do so in a time frame that is much faster than people or our institutions can handle or react.

One knee jerk reaction will be to oppose these changes. This will backfire as the world will just transition to those places and institutions which don’t resist change. The net result will be 100% of the destruction and none of the larger new creation.

What is needed is a way to redistribute from productive AI, to less or non-productive humans. Perhaps some system of shared capital ownership of new technologies?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture