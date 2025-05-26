Uncharted Territories

Tanya Harrison
1d

Great article! I do want to clear a common misconception that folks outside of Canada often have: French is spoken in far more than just Quebec. There are many Francophone communities in Ontario, and scattered across the Prairies and the Maritimes/Atlantic Canada. New Brunswick has both English and French as its official languages---the only province in Canada where this is the case! I live in Ottawa, and being right on Ontario's border with Quebec (as well as the nation's capital), it's a super bilingual city. The French culture and accents vary quite a bit across these areas as well. It's much more diverse than many folks beyond Canada realize. (Maybe those variations are worth a future post?)

Olivier Roland
1d

Very interesting article Tomas, as usual, but it doesn’t answer two questions:

1. The French territory you show in the first map isn’t entirely cold. Louisiana, for example, clearly has a warm climate, so cold weather doesn’t explain why so few French settlers were sent there.

2. Why did the French focus on Quebec, a region so cold and inhospitable, compared to southern territories? Why didn’t France prioritize Louisiana, for instance, which had far greater potential?

