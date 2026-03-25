Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Eric Trules's avatar
Eric Trules
2d

Thanks for the synthesis of a lot of information and history.

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Ian Temple's avatar
Ian Temple
2d

I love that you’ve written this. I actually wrote a very similar piece for my family ahead of traveling there last year, so no one has ever seen it. (Literally, just 20 people or so). It has some slightly different emphases (commercial revolution, positive impact of some instability, need for the money makers to wash away their usurious sins, etc.), I missed the geographic factor, and I never really finished it, but it’s similar in other ways. Loved reading yours. would be curious your thoughts: https://ianrtemple.substack.com/p/the-rise-and-fall-of-florence

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