Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Weston Parker's avatar
Weston Parker
16h

What a master class you could teach in geopolitical history! Great job, Tomas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
16h

Fascinating, excellent info!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture