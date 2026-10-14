Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
2h

Some of those points are interesting, especially for foreign transactions and quicker transfers but why would I buy stablecoins when I can make that 4 percent they're making on my money in my own savings account?

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Maharaja81's avatar
Maharaja81
2h

I work in financial regulation. I think you're under-rating how dangerous these can be in a liquidity crunch. They're not FDIC ensured and it's basically an unregulated Money Market Fund.

Huge opportunities down the line. But the regulatory framework isn't there yet. Like we don't even know what's in Tether for instance.

Obviously if you're in Venezuela you don't care. You have no alternatives. But no one in a developed economy should be using these over traditional alternatives yet.

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