Your articles are generally very informative and a pleasure to read, but you seem to be a bit short on the strategic details on this one, if all the other hot takes are any indication of the state of play.

Particularly the potential for this war to have a very wide range of international ramifications on nations like India and Japan and other middle powers like Türkei.

Also, the aggressors have low stockpiles of missiles and interceptors, apparently, and this will severely limit the ability for sustained conflict longer than about a month, maximum, if other commentators are correct.

I have even heard US strategic bloggers saying this could turn out to be one of the worst decisions for the Israeli US exceptionalists ever. As there is no credible off-ramp, or any reason why Iran should not fire everything they have at their enemy, and that considering the vast numbers of missiles and drones stock piled by Iran, Israel could be crippled by striking desal plants and energy platforms just off the coast. Plus many more scenarios.

Perhaps you can skim "Collapse Intelligence Agency"s substack article for an incredible piece, of details and potential problems.

As for what will happen, time will tell.

Really appreciate your articles, all the same.

Even your pro-AI stuff is a good contrast against the gloomy AI stuff.

Thanks a lot.

I wish I could share your optimism with regards Iran's future Tomas, but I fear a protracted civil war or military coup seems the most likely outcome, as neither Trump nor Netanyahu cares about the Iranian people's freedom or prosperity and have made zero plans for it. Also, Trump did not succeed in regime change in Venezuela. He removed Maduro and his wife only; the regime is still otherwise entirely intact! A fact the Venezuelans are painfully aware of. Nothing Trump has ever done or will ever do will advance democracy or freedom for anyone.

