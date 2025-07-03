Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
oniolove's avatar
oniolove
12h

You refer to GAMAAN data, noting its impartiality, but a fairly convincing investigation proving the opposite can be found in the very same ChatGPT link you provide

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Massimo Micucci's avatar
Massimo Micucci
15h

Thanks, it's pretty exhaustive about, until now, the underestimated interaction among different factors. Many other external and regional actors (from the USA to the EU) had to realize and try to pay attention and give a contribution. It's also because of the underestimation of many factors and a lack of "common understanding" that Europe supported Iran and the rising confessionalism in the Middle East area

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tomas Pueyo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture