Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Étienne Fortier-Dubois's avatar
Étienne Fortier-Dubois
2d

Sushi might be the best way to represent this history, but surely not salmon sushi, which was invented in Norway and introduced to Japan thanks to Norwegian marketing in the late 1980s :)

Fun article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
2d

Impressive detailed post.

One thing I was surprised was the amount of food Japan is currently importing.

I saw a number at 60% of food consumed in Japan is imported.

Coupled with the average age of a farmer is 67.6.

The other thing of note is that Japan sits on a lot of geothermal energy. But the country is hesitant to tap that resource like Iceland. A lot of people who own bathhouses near hot springs are against development of the resource for fear of losing the sprigs.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture