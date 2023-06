In the series on cities and transportation technologies (parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) we sometimes go deep into specific cities to witness the systems in action. Today, we’re going to explore three new cities: the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, and Kansas City. And we’ll touch on St Louis.

Minneapolis vs St Paul

In Why Cities Are Frac…