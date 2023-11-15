Welcome to our quarterly update, where I share new information relevant to topics we’ve touched in the past. I’ll break this into 3 articles over this week and next: Today and next Tuesday, you’ll receive articles with updates on many topics, with a paywall halfway through. This Friday, I’ll send a deep dive on how AI is transforming jobs right now for premium subscribers only.

TODAY

Energy & Climate Change

Climate Change’s Canary in the Coalmine

Solar Energy Is Saving the World

Europe’s Independence from Russia

How Many People Will Climate Change Kill?

Startups Want to Fertilize the Ocean

Hydrogen Is Worthless

Corn Fertilizes Itself

German Nuclear Plants Might Reopen

Adjust Your Anxiety

Beyond the paywall:

Geography

This Is What Tenochtitlan Looked Like

Ethiopia’s War, Survival, and the Sea

The Viking Footprint in the UK

Chile Is Even Longer than You Think

Brazil Keeps Fertilizing Its Shield

How Canada Is the US’s Lapdog, and the Legality of Israeli Settlements

Sex

Why Are Young Men Violent?

Beauty Standards Are Not Fully Innate

Why Do Women Have Breasts?

Why Men Like Women More than the Other Way Around

How Pre-Cum Fights the Vagina

THIS FRIDAY: Premium-only: How AI Is Affecting Jobs Today

NEXT WEEK

News

My Accuracy of COVID Economic Forecasts

Is the Placebo Effect Real?

Could We Cure Lyme Disease?

How Is the Malaria Vaccine Working?

Argentina Games the System with the Big Mac Index

We Don’t Know Who Will Commit Suicide or How to Reduce its Odds

Other

Will English Rule the World?

Where to Look for Life in the Universe

Transportation Lines Define City Success

The Space Economy Is Booming

Mental Breakdown of Young People

We Shrink Animals

How Much Will We Work from Home?

Why Korean Dramas Beat Chinese Dramas

How Substack Fulfills Its Destiny

Don’t Read the News

The Benefits of Obsession

Enjoy!

Energy & Climate Change

Climate Change’s Canary in the Coalmine

What is the first industry to pay the costs of climate change?

Insurance.

So when the insurance market is telling us that some areas previously insurable have become uninsurable due to the weather, we should pay attention.

As

in

,

of insurance companies have left US states like

,

, and

, including some of the biggest ones. Home insurance premiums in Florida are 4x higher than the average US premium, and even then, they’re too risky for private insurers.

The problem with insurance is that it’s a hidden support for many other things:

If you can’t afford insurance—or if it’s not available—you’re less likely to buy a house (or you might even not be able to).

Which means demand for housing goes down, and people leave an area or don’t come at all.

Which means the tax base erodes.

Which means there are fewer social services.

Fewer people and fewer services means social decay.

Which further fuels the cycle.

This underlines the core climate change issue: Although not an existential issue, it is a climate and economic issue, which can evolve into a social and regional issue, and even a national one.

If only we knew how to solve this problem!

Solar Energy Is Saving the World

In Solar Energy Solves Global Warming, I claimed that the seemingly intractable problem of global warming is on pace to be solved by capitalism—namely solar energy. Here’s a new paper:

We now know that continued use of fossil fuels associated with 1.5–2°C scenarios would result in hundreds of millions of pollution deaths and likely trigger multiple tipping elements in the Earth system. The cost of renewable technologies has plummeted at least 30 years faster than projected, and renewables now dominate energy investment and growth. This renewable revolution creates an opportunity and responsibility to raise our climate ambitions. Rather than aiming for climate mitigation—making things less bad—we should commit to climate restoration—a rapid return to Holocene-like climate conditions where we know humanity and life on Earth can thrive.—Accelerating the Renewable Energy Revolution to Get Back to the Holocene, Abbott et al.

Exciting!

These are the sources and sinks of energy today:

Source , via Terraform industries blog, data for 2021

And this is in two decades, with cheap solar energy:

Europe’s Independence from Russia

Europe was very dependent on Russian gas before Russia invaded Ukraine. In less than two years, it has dramatically cut this dependency. Exports of Russian gas to Europe are down 85%. What remains is exported to Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary—three countries that are more pro-Russian today than other EU countries. But as Europeans build their own gas infrastructure, they are on track to achieve independence from Russian imports next year, at which point support for Russia in Europe might further weaken, together with Russia’s budgets.

The largest producer and exporter of natural gas is vanishing from global markets in less than four years, and that is absolutely unprecedented.—Peter Zeihan.

Good job, Europe!

How Many People Will Climate Change Kill?

In 24 Surprising Facts about Climate Change, I explain how deaths might shrink with climate change, because of fewer cold deaths (they currently account for the majority of climate-related deaths) while we will adapt to heat, resulting in fewer heat-related deaths.

This graph shows the change in deaths in the US by increase in global temperatures, depending on whether we adapt well (green) or not at all (blue):

From the article:

Climate change decreases temperature-related U.S. mortality by (roughly) a few thousand per year for global warming below 3.2ºC. This occurs because the reduction in cold-related deaths exceeds the increase in heat-related deaths. For warming above 3.2ºC, the sign of the answer depends on how well we adapt. If adaptation is effective, temperature-related mortality will continue to decrease.

But this is only true for the US. And it’s not true everywhere in the US. In the north, there may be more deaths. In the south, there might or might not, depending on our adaptation and actual temperature increases. In any case, nothing bad seems to happen up to 2.5ºC increase.

There are equivalent studies emerging for the whole world. I hope to cover them in the future.

This is an equivalent analysis for other parts of the world and suggests the cost of death increases will be equivalent to 3.2% of global GDP.

Startups Want to Fertilize the Ocean

In Farm the Ocean, I exposed the idea of dropping iron in the ocean, which would dramatically increase life in them—including fish that we could eat and other animals that we could enjoy.

Some startups also think pulverizing iron above the oceans would transform methane into CO 2 , which would be good for the environment because methane causes much more global warming than CO 2 . A natural form of this process might have caused ice ages in the past from continental dust. I’m all in favor!

Hydrogen Is Worthless

In Why Hydrogen Is Not the Answer, I assert that Hydrogen is not that useful as a power source unless it’s immediately transformed into something else. Otherwise, it’s too light and explosive.

There are some signs that the market is bearing this out:

Shell has quietly scrapped previously announced plans to build 48 new light-duty hydrogen filling stations in California, despite having been awarded $40.6m of government grants back in 2020 for the initiative—Source.

Denmark has scrapped all the Hydrogen fuel stations it had:

The plan was for Danish owners and users of hydrogen cars to be able to refuel their cars at up to 19 stations across the country starting from 2024. Instead, there will not be a single hydrogen station in Denmark.—Source.

Corn Fertilizes Itself

In The Nutrients of Life and a Better Alternative to Iron Fertilization, we discovered that one of the biggest limiting factors for plant growth is nitrogen. Certain plants and algae are able to extract it from the air (N 2 ), but that’s very rare and requires a lot of energy.

Some corn can also do that, and scientists are trying to figure out ways to get standard corn (and other plants) to do it, too. If they succeed, it would mean less need for fertilizer and less energy consumption, since nitrogen is the biggest component of fertilizers and requires a lot of energy to produce.

German Nuclear Plants Might Reopen

In Why Germany Won’t Keep Its Nuclear Plants Open and a couple other articles, we uncovered why Germany was shutting down its nuclear plants: because of irrational political pressure from the Green Party.

Eventually, the six remaining nuclear reactors closed, but they are in great condition—as required by German law—and could be reopened at any time.

Now the leader of the CDU, the biggest German political party, says he will restart the nuclear plants if his party returns to power.

This would be good, because so far, renewables have increased poverty and inequality in Germany.

Adjust Your Anxiety

Through my climate change articles, I realized that global warming is a massive problem, but not an existential one. I also realized that we can solve it if we actually want to. Maybe that’s why people who possess 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 overall environmental knowledge have 𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 climate anxiety.

Except for experts, who by definition are very concerned about it. Otherwise, why would they work in the field? Source .

You should also adjust your anger, because if you’re angry about climate change, you’re less likely to do something about it.

This doesn’t mean climate change is something we should ignore. It’s very much a present-day problem.

The Accuracy of COVID Economic Forecasts

From Coronavirus: Out of Many, One:

What history teaches us is that, usually, after a pandemic, the economy goes back to normal. The decisions we take will have a tremendous impact this year and next, but economically, in a few years it’s likely that the impact will be minimal.

This was a super bold claim back then. How could the worst pandemic in history, that was devastating economies, causing trillions in losses, result in only a small economic trough?

Here’s the update:

See you at the end of my victory lap.

Geography

This Is What Tenochtitlan Looked Like

In A Connected Place and A Brief History of the Caribbean, we explored the surprising city of Tenochtitlan. But I was never happy with the depictions. Now, Thomas Kole has taken all we know about the city and created an amazing series of realistic representations. Look!

The site also has pictures of the before and after that you can drag.

Go to the site to see more!

How Canada Is the US’s Lapdog

The now famous Footnote 5 of The Three State Solution highlights a fact:

Canada is basically a vassal state of the US.

I also said in The Problem of West Bank Settlements that Israel’s settlements are the one big policy that completely undermines its moral standing.

Last week, we got an illustration of both of these facts in a UN resolution that condemns Israeli settlements:

Green: In favor of telling Israel to stop the settlements

If we look at the seven countries that defended Israel on this one, we see Israel, a bunch of small island-states (Nauru, Marshall Islands, Micronesia), Hungary, the US, and Canada.

We’ll talk about Hungary soon. The US is a strong Israeli ally. But Canada? Why Canada? Canada has fewer Jews than France. Is it something about the Anglosphere? What’s special about Canada that isn’t true of the UK, Australia, or New Zealand? That Canada is the US’s lapdog.

Politically-correct ChatGPT took a bit of encouragement before it would venture an opinion, but it agrees:

If you’re about to start a “ Please unsubscribe; this is unacceptable” email, take a pause and breathe. I’m teasing!

The Viking Footprint in the UK

In A Brief History of the UK and Why Did Vikings Appear Out of Nowhere?, I discussed the massive influence that Scandinavian invasions have had on present-day UK, especially England. One of them is that the east coast (for example, East Anglia) is much less populated than it should be, based on the geography of the land. This map illustrates this Viking pressure, based on names of parishes.

Compare with my map:

Notice the “Why is this empty?” with three arrows in the middle of the east coast. Clear overlap with Scandinavian-named parishes!

Ethiopia’s War, Survival, and the Sea

In The Splintering of the African Horn, I said:

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia never wanted peace. He wanted to reconnect the populous heartland to the coast. The more connections Ethiopia has to the coasts, the more it can trade, the wealthier it will be, the less it will depend on one single neighbor, and the more confidently it will be connected to the rest of the world. If you are a political leader trying to regain the wealth and power of your ancient Kingdom of Aksum, your worst nightmare is the independence of the populous region containing the actual city of Aksum, at the center of the old kingdom that bridged coast and highlands—Tigray.

This was why Ethiopia went to war with Tigray, and why, since I wrote the article, Ethiopia has won the war.

A month ago, the Prime Minister said:

A population of 150 million can’t live in a geographic prison. Access to a port [in the Red Sea] is an existential matter for Ethiopia and that Ethiopians should at least start discussing the red sea. It isn’t right to say ‘this water [the Nile] concerns you [Ethiopia], and this water [the Red Sea] doesn’t’, nature doesn’t say that. The Red Sea and the Nile will determine Ethiopia. They are interlinked with Ethiopia and will be the fundamentals that will either bring in Ethiopia’s development or bring about its demise. For example: if Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Ethiopia were one country – forget federalism or federation - if they were one country in whatever way, do you think Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, will beg? It would mean another Russia, another China, another America; a very big country.”

He then invoked a 19th century warrior who had proclaimed the Red Sea as Ethiopia’s “natural boundary.”

He reportedly told a meeting of businessmen that "we want to get a port by peaceful means. But if that fails we will use force".

Chile Is Even Longer than You Think

In Maps Distort How We See the World, we explored how crazy long Chile is. Here’s a new representation:

It represents the curvature of Chile on the Earth! Astounding. Full video here.

Brazil Keeps Fertilizing Its Shield

In the articles about Brazil, we saw how it is planting its way through the Brazilian Shield, the mountain range on the Atlantic coast. It’s paying off. Now Brazil is the #1 source of corn in the world:

Sex

Why Are Young Men Violent?

In What Makes Men and Women Different? and Other Ways Men Have Evolved to Have More Children, I explain that a major reason men have evolved to be different from women is so they can physically compete with each other for access to women. Rob Henderson has a very interesting piece that touches on this:

Men in the US are 3 times more likely to die before age 25, 3 times more likely to become addicted to drugs or alcohol, and an incredible 19 times more likely to end up in jail. Men kill 26 times more often than women. These patterns extend beyond the U.S. When data on violent crime are gathered from around the world, the result is utterly clear and amazingly consistent. Crime statistics from Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Scotland, Uganda, and the United Kingdom all exhibit the same basic pattern. In each of these societies, without a single exception, young males are by far the most likely to be the perpetrators as well as the victims of murder. Men get into fights more than women. They play more violent video games and watch more violent movies. They’re more likely to be hospitalized for punching walls. They’re more likely to fantasize about killing another person. They’re more likely to actually kill another person. And they’re more likely to kill themselves. In both the U.S. and the U.K., men are 3 times more likely than women to commit suicide. Interestingly, the figures for chimpanzees are nearly identical; 92% of chimpanzee killers and 73% of chimpanzee victims are males. In hunter-gatherer societies, roughly 1 in 7 men die as a result of homicide. A global assessment of 31 hunter-gatherer societies found that 64% of them engaged in warfare once every two years. Such violent conflicts are carried out almost exclusively by men. In the U.S., a 20 year old man is 10 times more likely to be arrested for a violent crime than a 60 year old man. As I mentioned, most of their targets are also young men. To this extent, the major trigger of young male homicides around the world are what social scientists refer to as “trivial altercations”: When they are put down by other men in public, nearly all young men will experience a flash of rage. Most manage to inhibit it. But some act to extinguish the source of their humiliation. Boys are, on average, louder and more disruptive. Research finds that boys are punished more often and more severely for aggression. Overall, males are more aggressive despite culture, not because of it.

Why?

Testosterone levels for males increase by 800%, on average, at age 14. The young male syndrome gives rise to competitiveness and a willingness to take physical and reputational gambles, especially when romantic partnerships, status, and territory are at stake.

This might explain sports:

Indeed, some psychologists have suggested that one reason, though not the only reason, that societies have independently developed athletic competitions is that they serve to advertise the physical qualities of individual males. Contests involving coordination, explosive strength, and physical prowess help to provide clear proxies for capability in hunting and warfare to male observers, and also provide information about romantic mate value to female observers. That is, sports can provide the functional equivalent of courtship displays. David Gilmore notes that the Mehinaku men engage in daily [power] contests largely for feminine approval. Success at beating other men translates into success in the mating game. Women frequently shout encouragement from the sidelines and express interest in the victors. A man who refuses, or who regularly loses these contests, experiences what Gilmore describes as “social marginalization” and “an ever-dwindling status.”

Beauty Standards Are Not Fully Innate

TV influences them!

In The Shape of Us, I go to lengths to prove that men’s preference for women’s narrow waists, wide hips, and healthy amounts of fat is very much innate. This is especially true of narrow waists, while fat (measured as BMI, Body Mass Index) always has a peak attractiveness around 20-22 that varies depending on the culture. What changes is the exact number (closer to 20 in cultures that value thinness, closer to 22 for those who appreciate a bit more weight).

A new paper shows this in action through the influence of TV:

Researchers looked at preferences for BMI and Waist-to-Hip Ratio (WHR) in Nicaraguan communities as they got access to TV, and hence, probably Western ideals of beauty.

On the left graph, you can see the BMI. The higher, the more attractive. The graph shows that it peaks around 20-26 across communities. Communities with less access to TV (solid lines) had a higher preferred BMI. The more TV they got (solid lines → short-dash lines → long-dash lines), the lower their preferred BMI (eg, going from, say, ~27 to ~23 for the purple community). Also, more TV meant that fatter women were seen as much less attractive (on the right, side of the BMI graph, curves drop faster with more TV). This is all in Nicaragua. The capital, Managua, is shown in black. It has the most TV exposure and also has the lowest preferred BMI at ~21, and fatter women are perceived as much less attractive than in areas with less TV.

On the right graph, we have the same but for the WHR, controlling for fatness. You can see what I mentioned earlier confirmed: The narrower the waist compared to the hip, the lower the WHR, and the more attractive the woman, across all communities. Don’t look at the black line there (people in Managua must just be mean. They see all women as less attractive!), but rather the colored ones: The dashed lines always tilt up on the left compared to the solid lines, suggesting that thin waists are always appreciated more, but this becomes starker with TV exposure.

Why Do Women Have Breasts?

I’ve read several hypotheses at this point, but none really convincing beyond “they’re a sexual ornament, a bit like peacock tails or human hair”. Commenter Helsy proposes a different reason:

One interesting theory regarding breasts in women is to do with our noses. Other apes have flat noses where ours are better adapted to swimming (water flows over and away from the nostrils) but that means our newborns can have issues suckling from a flat chest. Protruding breasts makes room for the nose so the baby can breathe. The density of the breasts is important too as they still squish in but some firmness means air can flow.

Why Men Like Women More than the Other Way Around

Because women selecting men is pretty recent.

In The Hidden Patterns of Sexual Evolution, I suggest that the fact that we evolved in a 2D environment (land) severely influenced our physique and psychology. This paper has an interesting argument:

Males can evolve in different ways. One is by being selected by females, as happens to lots of fish and birds. Another might be sperm selection. Yet another is beating each other—what’s called male competition.

Humans evolved in 2D, where it’s easier to find each other.

Thus, men could more easily beat each other to access women.

So it’s more likely that men evolved to beat other men than to please women.

If so, we should see male adaptations catering to beating other men rather than pleasing women.

This is indeed what we see.

Men's traits are better designed for contest competition than for other sexual selection mechanisms; size, muscularity, strength, aggression, and the manufacture and use of weapons probably helped ancestral males win contests directly, and deep voices and facial hair signal dominance more effectively than they increase attractiveness.

But:

Male monopolization of females was imperfect, and female mate choice, sperm competition, and sexual coercion also likely shaped men's traits.

So men had to please women too.

Conversely, women had to be likable to men if the best ones were to choose them:

In contrast, male mate choice was probably central in women's mating competition because ancestral females could not constrain the choices of larger and more aggressive males through force, and attractive women could obtain greater male investment.

What do you think?

How Pre-Cum Fights the Vagina

Sperm doesn’t thrive in acidic environments. Pre-cum solves that.

It goes into the men’s urethra before the ejaculation and coats it to protect the sperm from the normally acidic urine.

It can have the same effect in the vagina, which is normally acidic to protect against disease and becomes less so during ovulation, arguably to facilitate fertilization.

