Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
2hEdited

Interesting article.

I think that there are clear parallels between this and Genghis Khan. Both united warring tribes within Herding societies into centralized political authority and turned them into vehicles for external expansion against much larger Agrarian empires. The biggest difference is that in the Middle East, religion played a much bigger role.

Genghis Khan built unity through:

* Forced restructuring of tribes

* Merit-based advancement

* Military organization

* Shared spoils and success

* Strict legal code (Yassa)

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Ali Afroz's avatar
Ali Afroz
1h

Lovely post and I agree with most of it, although I would like to add a few thoughts regarding the Roman Persian war.

Firstly, I think that war was essential to Islam conquering Arabia because in the normal course of events, neither power would have permitted one single force to take over Arabia. It’s just that they were too busy fighting each other to do anything and afterwards, they were pretty exhausted. Secondly, Persia descended into a pretty chaotic civil war for four years after losing the war and ended up with a child king at the end with the actual government being run by a bunch of regents instead of a single king. This is a major problem both because of normal in fighting issues, but also because central authority was dramatically damaged and obviously no regent has the kind of legitimacy that an adult Kingwood and thus has less political capital. Also just easier to conquer a chaotic government recovering from a civil war instead of a prosperous and stable kingdom that has not undergone any recent problems.

On the Roamen front, the Persians had taken over a lot of their territories, including Egypt the Levant and parts of Anatolia, before being finally defeated, which meant that the territories had been outside their control for over a decade in many cases, which doubtless made them easier to conquer an integrate. And while they weren’t in civil war, when the conquest started their political stability during this period was generally pretty bad and got worse with time. Although I expect, this was also in part consequence of losing legitimacy on account of losing wars. Add in the fact that they had pretty much thrown everything they had into fighting the persons and with us pretty exhausted and it’s not surprising that they collapsed so fast, especially since in places like North Africa, the Arabs were pretty good at integrating other nomadic tribes into their military force, which obviously increased their military power. By integration, I don’t mean hear that they were treated like Arabs, but they became part of the Arab military, and this was obviously a force multiplier for them as it has always been for nomads, integrating other nomadic groups into their army.

Honestly, the whole thing reminds me of the step where the moment a single leader can get their snowball rolling by uniting the entire step under their leadership. They immediately become capable of taking over a huge empire. Although of course many of the advantages that the step gives you don’t exist for the Arabs. The obvious solution of course is to never let the step unite under a single leader and the same applies to Arabia, but as I mentioned earlier, being distracted, fighting each other meant nobody was keeping an eye on that.

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