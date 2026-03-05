Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Alexander Brown's avatar
Julian Alexander Brown
3dEdited

This is 2035 — not 2050. We are probably already at peak oil and the decline of fossil fuels will decrease nonlinearly due to compounding improvements in solar and batteries. The extent that some countries can escape this through diversification (UAE) is a relevant and interesting question.

Reply
Share
Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
3d

Excellent article - @Tomas Pueyo is among the limited (but growing) number of commentators who really get that the end of the fossil fuel era is now economically inevitable, and this is a valuable geopolitical projection extrapolating from that.

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tomas Pueyo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture