Uncharted Territories

Uncharted Territories

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K3's avatar
K3
11h

Looking forward to the new format.

Two comments on this one:

- you claim the benefits of Starlink to Ukraine are minimal, then four paragraphs later have a whole section on Starlink Math.

Which concludes by stating “…Starlink is becoming one of the most powerful geopolitical tools there is.”

Maybe the first item should specify that explicitly direct financial benefit is not the only way to measure value.

Also, a lot of the European and Other financial assistance is still generating order flows for US defense contractors. Directly and to replace in kind aid drawn down to send to Ukraine.

2. You state that the UAE and Iran control Hormuz. UAE certainly has land and territorial waters on both the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, but it is Oman that shares the actual Straits of Hormuz with Iran.

Cheers.

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1 reply by Tomas Pueyo
Dr Jason Brockwell's avatar
Dr Jason Brockwell
11h

Is it Oman, not the UAE, on the Southern side of the Strait of Hormuz?

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