How Chicago Became So Huge
Its position is unique in all the US, and the founders of the city knew it.
Tomas Pueyo
Apr 13
49
21
The Rise and Fall of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a perfect example of my theory of cities, laid out in Why Cities Thrive: river confluence, defense, transportation hubs, hinterlands…
Tomas Pueyo
Apr 10
36
11
Future Humans Are Sporadic Indulgences
AIs will make us into a luxury item, even in the areas we think make us humans
Tomas Pueyo
Apr 6
14
23
Infinite Intelligence Solves Most Problems
Solves Most Problems
Tomas Pueyo
Apr 4
74
51
March 2023
Automation: Fear of the Past, Economists’ Mistakes, and More
“This Already Happened” Is Not a Good Argument In the debate between techno-optimists and luddites
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 30
22
17
Can We See the Impact of Automation in the Economics Statistics?
Analyses should focus on the digital economy, which is doing most of the automation. Its main impact can be see in the stats: inequality. And it will…
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 28
42
53
How Fast Will AI Automation Arrive?
And Will It Face Any Barrier?
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 23
20
22
When Will AI Take Your Job?
Cristiano Ronaldo makes 100 times more money than Pelé did in his prime. If you understand why, you’ll know when to expect an AI to take your job.
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 21
146
99
Understand Mars’s Surface Better
This is not the Earth, it's future Mars. What will it really look like? What are the priorities when terraforming it?
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 16
11
12
What Is the Best Real Estate on Mars?
Understand the Martian Geography, how the planet works, and what are the best places to settle.
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 14
44
25
How You Can Make Uncharted Territories Better, Latest on Masks, and an Interview on the Future of Humanity
Specific ways you can help improve Uncharted Territories and be part of the team
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 12
28
9
Fascinating Facts about the Oceans
What makes some sea spots dead or alive? Why are some ancient ships well preserved? Can the seas feed humankind?
Tomas Pueyo
Mar 9
15
8
