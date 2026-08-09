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Space Dispatch
Summer 2026
7 hrs ago
•
Tomas Pueyo
10
8
1
Where Will AI Stocks Go from Here?
Summer 2026 Dispatch
Aug 3
•
Tomas Pueyo
83
9
3
July 2026
The Dress Rehearsal of AI Killing Us All
AGI Dispatch Summer 2026
Jul 30
•
Tomas Pueyo
138
35
14
The UK, Europe, and Canada Are Losing Freedom of Speech
Dispatch Summer 2026
Jul 28
•
Tomas Pueyo
153
130
17
Energy & Environment Dispatch
Summer 2026
Jul 25
•
Tomas Pueyo
28
25
5
Dispatch on the Craziness of Wealth Taxes
Summer 2026
Jul 21
•
Tomas Pueyo
32
14
2
GeoHistory Dispatch
Iran-US war, slavery, the most imporant number in human prehistory, and more
Jul 19
•
Tomas Pueyo
96
15
2
Geopolitics Dispatch
Summer 2026
Jul 17
•
Tomas Pueyo
104
23
4
Religion as Software Business
v0:Animism. v1: Polytheism. v2: Zoroastrianism. v3...?
Jul 10
•
Tomas Pueyo
110
20
11
How Islam Overtakes Christianity
Islam's unique user acquisition, retention, and monetization tactics
Jul 8
•
Tomas Pueyo
106
33
7
How the Industrial Revolution Changed Architecture
Architects abhorred, fought, and embraced the industrial machine
Jul 2
•
Tomas Pueyo
39
7
3
June 2026
When Architecture Became Self-Conscious
From Renaissance to Mannerism, Baroque, Rococo, Neoclassicism, and Historicism
Jun 29
•
Tomas Pueyo
35
6
1
© 2026 Tomas Pueyo
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