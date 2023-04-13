Uncharted Territories

Its position is unique in all the US, and the founders of the city knew it.
Tomas Pueyo
21
Pittsburgh is a perfect example of my theory of cities, laid out in Why Cities Thrive: river confluence, defense, transportation hubs, hinterlands…
Tomas Pueyo
11
AIs will make us into a luxury item, even in the areas we think make us humans
Tomas Pueyo
23
Solves Most Problems
Tomas Pueyo
51

March 2023

“This Already Happened” Is Not a Good Argument In the debate between techno-optimists and luddites
Tomas Pueyo
17
Analyses should focus on the digital economy, which is doing most of the automation. Its main impact can be see in the stats: inequality. And it will…
Tomas Pueyo
53
And Will It Face Any Barrier?
Tomas Pueyo
22
Cristiano Ronaldo makes 100 times more money than Pelé did in his prime. If you understand why, you’ll know when to expect an AI to take your job.
Tomas Pueyo
99
This is not the Earth, it's future Mars. What will it really look like? What are the priorities when terraforming it?
Tomas Pueyo
12
Understand the Martian Geography, how the planet works, and what are the best places to settle.
Tomas Pueyo
25
Specific ways you can help improve Uncharted Territories and be part of the team
Tomas Pueyo
9
What makes some sea spots dead or alive? Why are some ancient ships well preserved? Can the seas feed humankind?
Tomas Pueyo
8
