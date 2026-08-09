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July 2026

The Dress Rehearsal of AI Killing Us All
AGI Dispatch Summer 2026
  Tomas Pueyo
The UK, Europe, and Canada Are Losing Freedom of Speech
Dispatch Summer 2026
  Tomas Pueyo
Energy & Environment Dispatch
Summer 2026
  Tomas Pueyo
Dispatch on the Craziness of Wealth Taxes
Summer 2026
  Tomas Pueyo
GeoHistory Dispatch
Iran-US war, slavery, the most imporant number in human prehistory, and more
  Tomas Pueyo
Geopolitics Dispatch
Summer 2026
  Tomas Pueyo
Religion as Software Business
v0:Animism. v1: Polytheism. v2: Zoroastrianism. v3...?
  Tomas Pueyo
How Islam Overtakes Christianity
Islam's unique user acquisition, retention, and monetization tactics
  Tomas Pueyo
How the Industrial Revolution Changed Architecture
Architects abhorred, fought, and embraced the industrial machine
  Tomas Pueyo

June 2026

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