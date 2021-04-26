Enter the Uncharted Territories of the 21st Century

“The Future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed.”—William Gibson

Have you noticed how it feels like the world is evolving faster and faster? Like we can’t keep up with what’s happening.

I believe this is just the beginning.

I believe that some of us alive today will live forever. Maybe you, reading this.

I believe AI will make our lives unrecognizably better. It will also push many into poverty.

I believe wealth will keep concentrating in the hands of a few, especially the hands of builders of aggregators.

I believe nation-states will drift into irrelevance.

I believe geography will matter less and less.

I believe remote work will do to white collar workers what it has done to blue collar workers over the last 50 years.

I believe Bitcoin will replace gold, cryptocurrencies will replace fiat currencies, and smart contracts will upend how we deal with each other.

I believe tech corporations scientifically enslave us into unhappiness.

I believe we don’t fathom yet the consequences of fertility collapse, and are utterly unprepared for it.

I believe most people are not developing the crucial skills they will need to surf these trends. Instead, these trends will overwhelm and crush them.

I believe all these themes are interconnected.

We’re entering a world of change, full of unknowns that will challenge everything about how we live and work. We’re entering uncharted territories.

How to Win in the World of Tomorrow

The world is changing ever faster. Those who can keep up will have opportunities beyond their dreams and will be able to shape the future. The rest will fall by the roadside.

To navigate these trends, we need two things: Predict the future and adapt to it. This is what I want to do with you: Explore these uncharted territories to know how we can prepare for them.



What Should You Expect as a Subscriber?

Some of my articles will be about understanding the current trends that determine the future, so we can predict what happens next. They will touch themes such as automation, remote work, cryptocurrencies, the end of nation-states, aging, inequality…

These articles should help you understand the news in a way that you didn’t before. Better, they will help you shut down the noise and focus on the few things that matter, the trends that will overwhelm the world, not the daily churn of useless clickbait.

Other articles will be about the decisions we need to make and skills we need to develop to prepare for that future. They will touch themes like problem-solving, persuasion, storytelling, versatility, productive conversations, negotiation…

Most weeks, you will receive a free article and a premium article. Both will cover the same general themes.

Don’t get shipwrecked. Chart uncharted territories to navigate the world of tomorrow.

What Are Some Great Uncharted Territories Articles?

One of my most popular series of articles is History Moves to the Cloud:

How Geography Drives History

Geography Is the Chessboard of History

The Global Chessboard

A Space-Crafted Chessboard (premium)

Why Europeans Colonized America Before Africa

Why did the Vikings appear out of nowhere, and the link with incels today.

The very origin of everything—the stars, and how they influence everything around us to this day.

How much geography has influenced our myths.

Country Deep Dives

Europe: Spain, France, and Germany (premium)

Switzerland (premium)

A Brief History of the Caribbean

A Brief History of the Caribbean, Part 2 (premium)

India and the Indian Subcontinent (premium)

China

Russia’s Dilemma (free) and Russia’s Future (premium)

Egypt

East Africa (free) and Ethiopia (premium)

The EU’s future and what it would take for a United States of Europe.

How to Understand France and the most obscure but crucial point of its history and geography.

A brief history of Spain

A brief history of Portugal

The weird parallel between Portugal and Catalonia

The fascinating origins and patterns of Spanish vs Portuguese around the world.

Why Pakistan was drowning while China was in a drought this summer.

A brief history of the UK, and the weird link between the monarchy, its language, its early freedom, and the industrial revolution.

Why Indonesia’s Java Island is so weird.

The Takeover of Technology

History’s Network Effects

The Rise and Fall of Civilizations

How Internet and Blockchain Will Kill Nation States

The end of nation-states

How nation-states are a recent illusion created by communications

Why the US is at the edge of technology today

Technology Today

Which companies are more likely to win in Generative AI.

What are the most successful businesses on the Internet: those with network effects, and SaaS.

NFTs: What’s fundamentally valuable about them and what isn’t, so we can predict which ones will continue being valuable in the future.

How disruption works with new technologies like the Internet, and what that means for education.

Remote work vs the office, and how creating a better watercooler is crucial for the future of remote work.

The future of written news and how that influences platforms like Substack.

How Transportation Technologies Shape the World

Why some cities thrive and not others.

Why cities are fractal.

How transportation technologies shape cities.

How the internal setup of cities was completely determined by logistics.

How transportation technologies even shaped empires and spread humans.

How building and elevator technologies limit a crucial aspect of cities—density.



Politics

The surprising parallel between financial technologies and democracy, and how understanding financial technology better helps us understand the future of democracy.

The future of democracy, which is decentralized, and why this change was inevitable given the gap in the speed of culture vs politics today.

How debate is broken today.

How urbanization has made the world more progressive, and why it will continue.

Why structurally freedom is a better technology than authoritarianism for growth.

How English will shape global culture and politics.

Why we should stop blaming others for the sins of our forebears: We’re all assholes all the way down.

Why so many countries seem like they’re shooting themselves in the foot.

Why the debate between regulation and deregulation is stupid.

Lets take more risks as a society, in the name of our grandchildren.

Population Megatrends

How culture influenced both fertility and politics in the past.

How this influence was so big that France lost its European hegemony.

How a country has been able to harness culture to revert this trend.

What other countries can do about fertility.

Aging might stop. What will happen then?

Big Trends and How to Read the Future

Remote Work Is Inexorable

S-Curves

Should Everybody Read English?

Remote Work & S-Curves Deep Dive (premium)

Playing Catch Up with the US (free) and Non-Plus Ultra (premium)

Past, Present and Future of Energy

The Future of Governance and Progress

How to Fight the Retail Apocalypse

AI Does It Best



How to Handle Knowledge

Distribute the Future

Merchants of Risk (premium)

You’re a Neuron

Society Is a Brain

The Tree of Knowledge

How to Change Beliefs

Feedback Series: How to Get Feedback (free), How to Give Effective Feedback (premium), and How to Give Feedback Tactfully (premium)

How to Handle Concentration of Force over the Internet (premium)

Debate Is Broken. How to Improve It.

Self-Improvement

How to Make Your Conversations Hyperproductive

How to Consume the News (premium)

How to Invest: The Few Key Things You Need to Know (free)

14 More Tips from a Financial Advice Industry Insider (premium)

How to Become the Best in the World at Something

How to Pick Your Skill Stack

How to give quality feedback, and how to do it tactfully.

How to deliver messages in a way that resonates.

Why it’s counter-intuitive, but you should let others speak over you.

Tactics to improve your dates and business meetings.

The importance of incorporating new, important information fast.

Why you shouldn’t judge workers by how they look, but rather by what they achieve.

The source of happiness, and why it’s linked to accepting that life is terrible.

COVID Articles

The Fail West

The Top 25 Mistakes of COVID Mismanagement

The Mental Pitfalls of COVID

Delta Variant

COVID FAQ, Summer 2021, part 1

COVID FAQ, Summer 2021, part 2 (premium)

Long COVID and ME/CFS (free) and Other Long COVID (premium)

The Omicron Question

Omicron and Simpson’s Paradox (premium)

Should You Vaccinate Your Kids?

Anti-Vaxxing, Conspiracy Theories, and Confirmation Bias (premium)

Coronavirus: Game Over and COVID: End(emic) Game (premium)



What Else Are You Cooking, Tomas?

At any given time, I’m working on about 50 articles in parallel. In this article, I share the main themes and articles I’m thinking of working on in 2022. They cover topics like the future of nation-states, education, violence, energy, fertility, knowledge industries, atoms, humans, automation, corporations, and blockchain. I also explore how to engineer society, and how to engineer ourselves: how to navigate the future.

But who Are You, Tomas?

I’ve spent over a decade career building tech products in Silicon Valley, where I created products used by hundreds of millions of people. There, I learned about applied psychology, designed thousands of user experiences, tested them on real customers—maybe you—and got exposed to the world of tomorrow.

Before that, I got an MBA from Stanford and two MSc in Engineering—from Ecole Centrale Paris and ICAI Madrid. Throughout all this time, I’ve been creating content on the side.

System 2 thinking

If you already know me, odds are it’s through my COVID articles, such as:

Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now (40M views, most read Medium article of 2020)

Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance (20M views, 4th most read Medium article of 2020)

The Fence (data visualization article with the New York Times)

Out of Many, One (>500k views)

Learning How to Dance (>600k views)

Should We Aim for Herd Immunity like Sweden? (>250k views)

The Swiss Cheese Strategy

And other COVID articles.

But COVID is just one of many topics I’ve covered.

Before the pandemic, I wrote articles that went viral about how to improve your skills, such as how to become the best in the world at something, or how to write and deliver a funny speech.

I’ve written a book and a series of articles on storytelling structure, and then gave a TEDX Talk on the topic.

This should be fun.