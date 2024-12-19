I’ll be in Dubai around New Year’s Eve. If you know anybody from the government or businesses who can speak of the past, the present, and the future of Dubai, and / or you can make an intro, please let me know in the comments or by replying to this email!

So this happened a few weeks ago:

You are now among over 100,000 people who have chosen to belong to the Uncharted Territories community. Normally, the newsletter is typically read 80,000 to 100,000 times, showing that you are really engaged. Many of you also manifest this by leaving thousands of comments, participating in my polls, emailing me directly, taking my course, and in many other ways. That tells me we’ve created something special here.

Several of you have written to ask about giving Uncharted Territories as a Christmas gift. Here’s the link:

Give a gift subscription

It’s a good time to reflect on what we’ve done this year, and what’s coming in 2025.

2024 Highlights

GeoHistory

As always, we’ve spent a bunch of time thinking about GeoHistory. In terms of countries, we learned:

In terms of cities and regions, we explored:

We also looked at some more fundamental factors that determine where humans live and thrive, like:

A Future of Abundance

Most of the public debate is about how there are too many people on Earth, how we’re destroying the environment, and how a world with fewer humans would be better. I disagree with that: I believe the Earth could easily hold 100 billion humans.

We’ve analyzed many of the obstacles we could face on that path:

So it’s clear we can do it. Not only that, but we should want to do it, because humanity gets better with more people, and it’s morally sound to want a more populated Earth.

Energy & Environment

Why are some environmentalists so against this idea? Because there are two types of environmentalists. One is the group who believes in technology and knows we can use it to solve all our problems. I call the other group Watermelons: green outside, but red inside. For them, environmentalism is just a cover for anti-capitalism. They just want the world to deindustrialize. We should ignore this group.

In reality, we’re at a critical moment in history: We are moving away from fossil fuels, but there’s a question of how fast the move is going to happen.

We’ve realized that solar power is one of the best sources of energy (better than wind), it’s already the cheapest, and it will keep getting cheaper.

Solar only has three issues at this point:

It doesn’t produce electricity on demand Its generation is spread over vast areas, and the grid and laws are not designed with this in mind It takes up a fair amount of land

The first issue is partially solved by the combination of wind and solar, which is a match made in heaven. Whatever we can’t solve this way might be solved by batteries. That is the next article I’ll write about energy.

Laws and the structure of electricity distribution will have to adapt to distributed generation. The combination of these two issues is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs who can rethink how to produce energy-intensive products such as fuels or cement.

The third issue won’t be a problem any time soon. It might be one in a few decades or centuries, but for now we have more than enough land to fuel humanity with solar energy. If and when supply of land starts becoming a problem, nuclear will be the solution, as it’s one of the best sources of energy: It’s the densest source of energy (little land and fuel give you a lot of energy), and is even more environmentally friendly than solar. It’s just too expensive today.

AI

I’ve been updating you about the progress on AI, and how I fear a deep impact on labor. This will have real consequences for tech workers and investors, especially VCs.

This is why I created an AI-based app that you got to try. You guys loved it! Alas, I didn’t have much time to work on it.

But the impact of AI on jobs is a very short-term thing. In the long term, it might not matter, because it looks like AIs will become superintelligent within 8 years, and that might be the end of the world. How would you change your life if that were true?

As you know, people barely talk about this AI risk, and that’s because they don’t have a good way of thinking of long-term issues. In this article, I explored why AI matters much more than the threat of nuclear war, the fertility crisis, or even the environment.

Given the risk, it’s important that the people with power over AI be morally impeccable, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman is not, so he should go.

Spirituality

I have had this huge draft for five years now: How to Design a Religion. It’s daunting! So I started tackling sides of it instead:

Evolutionary Psychology

Medicine

It’s an industry that’s moving really fast, finding more and more cures for different ailments. One of the worst is cancer, and we discussed how a virologist likely cured her own cancer. Connecting these two trends: Shouldn’t we be permitted to take more risks and experiment on our own cancers (or diseases in general)?

Investments

I already mentioned a couple of articles on AI investing, and on solar investing. But the biggest investment articles I wrote this year are on real estate, why it is no longer a good investment, and what real estate investments are more likely to be safe.

(These articles are not investment advice, just informational.)

Other

2025: What’s Coming?

Uncharted Territories is about understanding the world of today to navigate the world of tomorrow. And we’re in a great position to do just that in 2025:

1. AI

This is the biggest topic in the world today, so I will lean more into it. I will start building more AI apps and will share what I learn in the process. Along the way, I’ll share new insights about the singularity, how AI impacts jobs, how it changes the power balances in the economy, and how it affects the power relations between countries.

2. Energy & Environment

We’re going to look at batteries to understand how much they will enable wind and solar to take over the world’s energy generation.

If indeed we’re near peak fossil fuel use, a critical geostrategic question emerges: What will happen to all the countries whose finances depend on fossil fuels , like Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, or Iran?

More generally, we’ll explore what a world with cheap, ubiquitous energy will look like.

Of course, I’ll keep writing on ways to fight climate change, including sulfate injection in the stratosphere.

3. GeoHistory

We will continue with GeoHistory, especially when connected to global news. For example:

Why is Argentina not a superpower? Can the current president Milei achieve that?

Why is Iran the way it is, and what will happen with it? What about Saudi Arabia ?

Germany’s elections are coming. Why is Germany the way it is, and how does that impact current elections? How are they linked to energy?

Other geographic areas I’ve been considering: Canada, Japan, South Korea, Peru, Australia, African regions… And of course, China . If you share details about a country you want me to look into, I’m more likely to tackle it!

More fundamentally, how has geography impacted humans? Why are people poorer nearer the equator? How has geography influenced institutions? Architecture?

4. Other

I have some key pieces I’d like to tackle, but they’re so big they’re daunting. Every year I take on a few. Let’s see what I might get to this year:

Are we naturally monogamous?

The future of healthcare

The future of education

How to design a religion

The future of war

The settlement of Mars

The future of fertility

This is my full time job, which I can only do because you support me. If you want to continue that, or if you want to read everything that I write (50% is behind a paywall), subscribe!

And since it’s Christmas, why not give a friend or loved one a year’s subscription? What could be better than helping people better understand and navigate the world?

Give a gift subscription

Thank You

Thank you for being part of Uncharted Territories. So many of you trust me to help you see the world in a different light, and support me to keep doing it. Thank you for leaving so many comments and sending me emails, always engaging thoughtfully so we can improve together. I feel honored. You are my 100,000 gifts.

Thank you also to Shoni and Heidi, your loyal editors, who jump on your articles sometimes weeks in advance, sometimes at the last minute, because they are dedicated to always giving you clean and readable articles—despite my many typos and sometimes tortured writing.

From now to the end of the year, I will write 2-3 more articles and will take the rest of time to refill my energy for everything that’s coming in 2025.

I might try writing shorter articles though during that time. Let’s see what inspiration begets. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!